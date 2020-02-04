Burglaries, robberies and thefts more likely to go unsolved in Dublin than elsewhere - CSO

Crimes like burglaries, robberies and thefts are more likely to go unsolved in the greater Dublin region than in other parts of the country - while Kerry has the best detection rates in the country for those offences.

Figures obtained from the Central Statistics Office reveal sharp contrasts in the success rates by gardaí in the 28 divisions in solving crimes both by area and by type of offence during 2018.

Gardaí in Kerry had the best detection rates in the Republic for three categories of crime, burglary, theft and public order offences, while the Cavan/Monaghan division had the best record for solving cases of threats and assaults as well as criminal damage offences.

Gardaí in Westmeath solved the highest proportion of sexual and drug offences of any division.

In contrast, one of the six Garda divisions in Dublin had the lowest detection rates for the majority of crime categories, while gardaí in the capital’s commuter belt of Kildare, Meath and Wicklow also tended to have below-average detection rates for a range of offences.

Across all types of crime, Garda divisions with above-average detection rates included Kerry, Cork West, Westmeath, Cork North, Cavan/Monaghan, Kilkenny/Carlow and Tipperary.

The CSO figures, based on data extracted from the Garda Pulse system, tracked the progress of Garda investigations of all crimes recorded during 2018.

They reveal only 1 in 3 cases of the most common crime – theft – were classified as solved. Almost 67,000 theft offences were recorded nationwide in 2018 with an overall detection rate of 33%.

It ranged from a high of 49% in Kerry to a low of 24% in Kildare. Below-average rates were also recorded in five of the six Dublin divisions as well as Wicklow.

The CSO figures show that on average only 1 in 6 burglaries were solved with detection rates ranging from just 7% in Dublin West to 33% in Kerry.

On robberies, the lowest detection rates were found in Dublin and Kildare, while Tipperary gardaí had the best record for catching offenders for such crimes.

At a national level, only 11% of sexual offences, which can involve both historical and recent crimes, were solved with the detection rate ranging from 6% in a number of divisions including Cork City, Dublin East, Dublin West and Tipperary to 30% in Westmeath.

The CSO does not calculate detection rates at divisional level for certain crimes such as homicide and kidnappings and in relation to some divisions for sexual offences and robberies because the number of such offences is relatively small and risk identifying the incidents and victims in question.

Some categories of crime have naturally high detection rates such as dangerous and negligent acts (mostly drink-driving cases) as well as controlled drug and public order offences because they are usually directly linked to Garda enforcement measures where offenders are immediately “identified.”

The main criteria for classifying an offence as “detected” is when at least one suspect has been identified and sanctioned which can take the form of a charge, summons, caution or fine.

However, there are a number of scenarios where an offence will be considered detected even though no criminal proceedings have started, such as the refusal or inability of an essential witness to give evidence, the death of an offender or where a child offender is treated under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

The CSO said all statistics on recorded crime were still being published “under reservation” due to ongoing issues about the reliability and quality of data as gardaí address concerns over the non-recording and misclassification of offences.

A CSO spokesperson said detection rates for 2018 were not comparable with similar figures from previous years due to a significant change in data recording practices.

Overall the force’s best detection rates were for drug offences (85%), dangerous or negligent acts (84%), public order offences (81%) and homicide (75%).

The lowest detection rates were for sexual offences (11%) followed by burglaries (16%), criminal damage (19%), fraud (21%) and robberies (26%).