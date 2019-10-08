News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Burglaries fall as Gardaí launch Operation Thor for fifth consecutive year

Burglaries fall as Gardaí launch Operation Thor for fifth consecutive year
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 11:10 AM

The number of burglaries during the winter months has fallen by 50% in the last four years, according to the Garda Analysis Services.

Gardaí said it comes as a result of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, which has just been launched for its fifth year.

Statistics show home burglaries at a national level fell from 12,057 in the winter of 2014/15 to 5,997 last winter.

Gardaí said this is a direct result of its implementation of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

The campaign targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity.

Gardaí said homes that look unoccupied are more vulnerable to being robbed, while most likely entry point for a burglar is a door

One in five burglars get into a home through an unsecured door or window, with the majority looking for cash and jewellery.

Gardaí said they will focus their attention over the coming months on crime investigations and prevention, supporting victims, and creating awareness of the issue.

READ MORE

Gardaí rearrest two men in connection with Dublin murder

More on this topic

Two due in court charged with €15k fraud of elderly women in CorkTwo due in court charged with €15k fraud of elderly women in Cork

Man charged with attempted murder in ColeraineMan charged with attempted murder in Coleraine

Man in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in CorkMan in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in Cork

Warning issued about 'date-rape drug' in Cork that makes drinks taste saltyWarning issued about 'date-rape drug' in Cork that makes drinks taste salty


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget

Keeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUPKeeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUP

#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits

Boy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damagesBoy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damages


Lifestyle

As hibernation season approaches, Hannah Stephenson looks at how gardeners can help creatures bed down for the colder months.How to give wildlife a helping hand with hibernation this winter

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband can’t accept that their grieving son has met someone new.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband thinks our widowed son has moved on too fast – what should I do?’

The aesthetic qualities of the humble staircase are too often underrated, says Luke Rix-Standing.Flights of fancy: How to make the most of your staircases, without compromising on safety

In her new book, Clodagh Finn looks at the history of Ireland through the lives of the women who shaped it from the Stone Age right up to the present day.A new book looks at the history of Ireland - through the eyes of women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »