Home»ireland

Burglaries and suspected pipebomb in Ballyfermot under investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 08:56 AM

An investigation is underway into a string of burglaries in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin, but Gardaí say that they have yet to make any arrests.

A number of homes on Oranmore Road, Moycullen Road and Claddagh Road were targeted, during the early hours of yesterday morning.

One specific incident included the theft of a car, cash and personal property.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said residents in another Ballyfermot estate also had to deal with a suspected pipe bomb.

"I know the neighbours to which it happened, one poor woman in fact collapsed, during a very stressful period during which people should be resting in bed, cocooning," he said.

"They were in fact, moved out onto the street, because of this suspected pipe bomb attack. Outrageous, and unacceptable."

Gardaí say investigations are presently ongoing.

TOPIC: Gardai

