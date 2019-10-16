Burglar who shook hands with victim before being helped from his house gets two years in prison

A man who had to be helped by an occupant to exit the house he had burgled has been jailed for two years.

John Connors (aged 22) of Bremore Pastures Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to burglary at Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, on January 4, last.

Detective Garda Gerard Mulroney told Philip Rahn BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question Peter Sanya had returned home from work and was watching television in his bedroom when the accused opened his bedroom door.

Connors asked Mr Sanya if his name was Jason and said he had been directed to the house so he could see a man named Jason. Mr Sanya told Connors that he had gotten the wrong address and walked downstairs with him.

Mr Sanya noticed that a wall-mounted television was lying damaged on the floor while Connors, who was barefoot, went to look for his shoes. After retrieving them both he bent down to put them on and Mr Sanya noticed he had a number of items stuffed in his jacket pocket.

When asked if he had taken anything, Connors replied “No that is my hammer, my knife. Jason owes me €2,000 and I am here to smash him.”

Mr Sanya again said that he had gotten the wrong house which Connors accepted and he apologised and shook Mr Sanya's hand. He attempted to leave the house, but could not open the door and had to be helped by Mr Sanya.

Connors was arrested shortly after leaving the house as Mr Sanya's mother had heard her son talking to someone downstairs in the house and called gardaí. He was not found to be carrying either a hammer or a knife upon his arrest.

Gardaí retrieved numerous items from Connors which he had stolen including five watches, silver cufflinks, a gold chain and an iPhone. He has seven previous convictions, including a previous conviction for burglary.

Det. Gda Mulroney agreed with Derek Cooney BL, defending, that his client was highly intoxicated when arrested and that there had been lights on in the house when he entered. He agreed that what Connors said about trying to find someone named Jason was “a cock-and-bull story”.

Mr Cooney said his client was on a number of medications and suffered from depression, anxiety and ADHD. He said Connors had lost three siblings to suicide, including a brother who took their own lives while in prison.

Judge Martin Nolan sentenced Connors to three years imprisonment but suspended the final year on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for one-year post-release.