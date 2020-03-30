Burglar assaulted woman with metal travel mug after being discovered in Cork home

A man aged in his late 20s has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Mahon area of Cork.

The man will appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning.

Earlier today Gardai revealed they had arrested a man in connection to a burglary.

They said that at approximately 2.30am today a man broke into the house and was discovered by the homeowner.

He then proceeded to assault the woman using a metal travel mug. The male fled the scene when disturbed by another member of the household.

The woman, aged in her 50s, received injuries to her head. No property was taken from the premises.

The man was later arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork .

