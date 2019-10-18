Burglar armed with knife threatened to have pensioner 'shot for €700' during aggravated burglary, court hears

A 36-year-old west Clare bricklayer armed with a knife threatened a pensioner at his home, allegedly saying that he would have him shot for €700.

That was the allegation made at Ennis District Court against Christopher Meaney who is charged with the aggravated burglary of PJ Walsh (aged 72) at Mr Walsh’s rented property at Poulawilliam, Miltown Malbay in west Clare last Sunday afternoon.

In court, Detective Inspector Kieran Ruane said that Gardaí were opposing a bail application for Mr Meaney of Quilty East, Quilty, due to the seriousness of the aggravated burglary charge against him.

Det. Ruane told Judge Patrick Durcan that Mr Walsh was also in court for the bail hearing and that the case would be going forward on indictment to the circuit court.

In evidence during the bail application, Detective Garda Thomas Molloy said that it will be alleged that while Mr Walsh was checking on his dinner at 4.30pm last Sunday afternoon at his rented home, he heard the sound of glass breaking.

Det. Molloy said that it will be alleged that when Mr Walsh looked out he saw Mr Meaney throwing concrete blocks through a window of the house.

Det. Molloy said that it will be further alleged that Mr Meaney threw more blocks in through the sitting room window of the house where Mr Walsh was standing.

He said that it will also be the State’s case that Mr Walsh tried to avoid these but was hit a number of times resulting in a cut to his hand and a slight bruise to his leg.

The detective stated that Mr Walsh phoned Kilrush Garda Station to say that his house was under attack.

Det. Molloy said that it will be also alleged that Mr Meaney broke the sliding glass door of the house and entered the house armed with a knife where he threatened Mr Walsh.

The officer said that Mr Walsh was in absolute fear and it will be alleged that Mr Meaney “threatened that he would have him shot for €700”.

Det. Molloy handed photos into court of the alleged damage to the property and Mr Walsh’s car.

In the case, Mr Meaney is charged with the burglary armed with a pointed knife.

Mr Meaney is also charged with the criminal damage of Mr Walsh’s 07 car outside the property.

Solicitor for Mr Meaney, Monica Roche said that if granted bail, Mr Meaney would stay at an address with his girlfriend in Ennis.

Judge Durcan refused bail and remanded Mr Meaney in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court next Wednesday.

Judge Durcan also said that he would include on the warrant that Mr Meaney received medical attention at Limerick prison after a request from Ms Roche.