Bundoran RNLI rescue diving group off Donegal coast

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 04:27 PM

The RNLI have rescued a group of eight divers in Donegal.

The volunteer crew of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat were called on to help a dive boat that had broken down off St John’s Point this afternoon.

The call to Malin Head Coast Guard was received shortly before 1pm and the lifeboat crew set out for the scene at the Bullockmore west cardinal marker just west of St John’s Point.

When the crew arrived on the scene at 1.15pm they found that the main dive boat had broken down and was unable to recover six divers who were in the water.

The Killybegs Coast Guard boat was called to the scene to assist along with the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter from Strandhill.

Four divers were recovered onto the Bundoran lifeboat with two divers recovered to the Killybegs Coast Guard boat.

Those two were subsequently transferred to a passing fishing boat who had responded to the Coast Guard’s initial call for assistance in the area.

The RNLI said that in total eight divers were accounted for and safely transported back to Killybegs.

Helmsman Rory O’Connor said: "We are delighted that there was a successful conclusion to this shout."

"Thankfully once the dive boat realised that there was a problem they contacted the Coast Guard immediately and got ourselves, Killybegs Coast Guard Delta and Rescue 118 launched.

"We would always encourage all boats to check in with the Coast Guard before setting out."

