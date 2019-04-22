NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Buildings lost as firefighters battle gorse fire in Donegal

By Stephen Maguire
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 11:58 AM

Update: Firefighters in West Donegal are trying to control a large gorse fire.

Locals have called for the Minister for Defence to deploy Army helicopters and troops to help them contain the blaze at Loughanure.

The N56 is closed between Dungloe and Gaoth Dobhair.

Councillor Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig said are helping in the fight to stop the spread of the fire.

He said: "We're up in Annagry and unfortunately the mountain is on fire. Houses are being evacuated and, unfortunately, buildings have been lost.

"The fire service is doing a fantastic job and volunteers are fighting tirelessly to try to stop the spread of the fire."

Earlier: Massive gorse fire threatens homes in Donegal

A massive gorse fire in West Donegal is putting houses under threat.

The fire, which is located between Loughanure and Annagry, started in the early hours of this morning.

Five units of the Donegal Fire Service are currently tackling the blaze.

Firemen are also digging trenches and dousing down the exterior of houses in a bid to divert the flames from dwellings.

Dozens of locals are also supporting the fire services as entire communities battle to put out the fires.

Among those battling the blaze is local county councillor Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig.

"It is very intense. As soon as the fire service get it under control the wind whips up the flames again.

File photo.

"The community response has been amazing but we are still in the middle of trying to bring this under control," he said.

It comes just days after two homes were destroyed two homes in Annagry.

Fire crews called to mountain fire after battling bog fires for two days

