Building firm obtains High Court order to block appeal against 60 new houses near Blarney

A property development firm has obtained a High Court order blocking an objection against its plans for 60 new houses near Blarney from being considered by An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton has granted an application by Gleann Fia Homes for a court order to quash the decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow the owners of land near the proposed development leave to appeal planning permission for the project.

The board had granted Ursula O’Sullivan and Alan Dunlea leave to appeal the decision of Cork County Council to approve the demolition of six partially completed houses and the construction of 60 new houses at Gleann Fia, Bawnafinny, Tower, Co. Cork.

In general, only parties who make a submission to a local authority on a planning application within a five-week deadline are entitled to appeal a decision to An Bord Pleanála.

However, appeals are allowed outside the deadline from parties who have an interest in adjoining land and where the development differs materially from the development applied for due to planning conditions which would materially affect the appellant’s enjoyment of their land.

In a submission to the council on October 10, 2018, consultants acting for Ms O’Sullivan said a proposed new footbridge across the Shournagh River to connect Gleann Fia with Tower village went through her land.

They said it was incorrect to suggest the bridge could be delivered by Gleann Fia Homes or the council.

“Simply presenting a possible route on a drawing does not mean this is a viable proposal,” they said.

Although the council ruled the submission could not be considered a valid one as it was out of time, An Bord Pleanála subsequently acceded to an application by Ms O’Sullivan for leave to appeal.

In its High Court challenge, Gleann Fia Homes, a company associated with Clancy Construction of Thurles, Co Tipperary, said there was no factual or evidential basis provided that the land of Ms O’Sulllivan and Mr Dunlea could be regarded as adjoining the site of its proposed development as it was located 311 metres away on the other side of the river.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Haughton said it was beyond dispute and conceded by An Bord Pleanála that the land of Ms O’Sullivan could not be said to be next to or adjoined with the development lands.

The judge said if the council was seeking to develop a pedestrian bridge as well as compulsorily acquire the land of Ms O’Sullivan and Mr Dunlea it would have to comply with the statutory process which would give them the opportunity to make submissions.

Mr Justice Haughton said An Bord Pleanála had not provided reasons why it treated their lands as “adjoining” in its decision to allow them leave to appeal.

“In my judgement, there was no basis in fact or law upon which the board could have treated the notice parties’ lands as ‘adjoining’”, the judge said.

Mr Justice Haughton said the board’s ruling to allow leave to appeal on the basis the planning permission differed materially from the original proposal due to a condition that Gleann Fia Homes contribute €199,980 towards the cost of the proposed footbridge was “not factually substantiated and wrong in law”.