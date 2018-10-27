Builders: Blame inspectors for school crisis

The company which built 42 schools at risk of immediate closure due to serious safety fears has refused to accept any responsibility for the issue — claiming Government inspectors now examining the crisis are to blame.

Western Building Systems made the claim as Education Minister Joe McHugh last night confirmed he wants an immediate review of all department files to clarify when exactly officials learned of what happened.

In a statement, WBS released three certificates linked to the schools closed at the start of this week, claiming they prove the department and its architect inspectors KSN, which are now overseeing urgent examinations of all WBS schools, raised no issues when the facilities were built.

And despite the wide-scale damage caused to parents and schools by the crisis, the firm risked provoking fresh outrage by continuing to deny it is responsible.

“The department’s representatives certified each of the three schools identified. Department inspectors, on a fortnightly and monthly basis, had the right to inspect each project.”

“Projects were only deemed concluded once a completion certificate was issued by the department’s inspectors — as was the case in these schools,” the WBS statement read.

The claim is based on three now published “certificates of completion” signed by KSN and relating to Tyrrelstown Educate Together national school, St Luke’s national school in Mulhuddart, and Ardgillan community school in Balbriggan, all of which were built between 2009 and 2012 and were shut this week after emergency structural investigations.

However, a department spokesperson last night rejected the claims, insisting the certificates were only provided in response to WBS documentation claiming all buildings were safe.

The spokesperson stressed that regulations at the time are clear that the responsibility for any building works was that of the designer and the contractor, and that the certificates were only provided after the self- certification of WBS, not the department.

These rules were in place during the Celtic Tiger but have changed since 2014.

WBS’s accusation that the department is responsible for what happened is likely to cause fresh anger among families whose children were put at potential risk — and who may have nowhere to go to school after the Halloween break.

However, the certification letters will also raise further questions over the role of KSN in conducting urgent structural investigations of all 42 WBS built schools as they were involved in the facilities’ construction.

Meanwhile, Mr McHugh last night repeated he first learned of “structural” problems with the facilities nine days ago — but confirmed there were “a lot of red lights on fire safety” and that he wants a “full analysis” of what officials previously knew.

The comments came as Labour TD Joan Burton called for an “independent investigation” into the Government’s knowledge of the crisis, and as Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said issues were raised by construction workers in 2011 and 2012 - warning: “Frankly, I think there is a can of worms here about who knew what politically.”

The Irish Examiner can separately reveal today that the department insisted three years ago there was no need to close any WBS schools after initial fears were uncovered — claiming checks had shown “no indication” of widescale serious safety flaws.

The denial was made to this newspaper in October 2015 after serious safety concerns were first raised surrounding the Rush and Lusk Educate Together national school in north county Dublin, which ultimately led to further WBS audits between 2015 and 2017.

In a statement last night, the department separately confirmed that Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke’s will partially re-open on November 5, meaning half of the 1,200 pupils can return.

The exterior of Tyrrelstown Educate Together School in Dublin which has been closed due to safety concerns. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

All students at Ardgillan will also be accommodated at Dún Laoghaire ETB in a shared community hall after the Halloween break, while assessments of all other WBS schools are continuing this weekend.