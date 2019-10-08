Budget2020 - political reaction: Labour say those on lowest and fixed incomes are unsupported

Labour have criticised the Government and Fianna Fáil for failing in Budget 2020 to support those on low and fixed incomes.

The party's spokesperson on Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Senator Ged Nash, expressed disappointment, in particular, at the fact that the budget included no increase to core social welfare rates despite those on fixed incomes facing increased living costs in 2020 and expressed alarm at the fact that no mention was made in the Minister’s speech of the increase in the minimum wage and when it will come into force.

“Inflation of 1.5% is expected next year but if you are a carer, a pensioner couple or someone with disabilities you will have to live on less in 2020. In the real world this is a cut in all but name. This represents a slap in the face for the most vulnerable in society and an utter humiliation for Fianna Fáil.

“A no deal Brexit will also result in increased food and living costs for those on low and fixed incomes.

“How can Fine Gael describe this as a Brexit Budget, when those whose living standards will be most impacted by a no-deal Brexit are left behind?

He went on: “The Low Pay Commission recommended an increase in the minimum wage to €10.10 an hour from €9.80 but the Minister failed to announce when it will be implemented.

“It was leaked yesterday that the increase will be delayed until March. It is simply unacceptable that those on the lowest pay must wait for a modest inflation-proofed rise in their pay.”

Fianna Fail say support for #Budget2020 is not endorsement

Fianna Fail has called on the government to come clean on its no-deal Brexit plans for communities after declaring that the public will have their say at election time.

Insisting his party's support for the Fine Gael-led government's fourth budget should not be seen as an endorsement, Mr McGrath said it was needed as the country faced into a Brexit storm.

The main opposition party has claimed victory in securing wins in the €3.2bn budget for hospital procedures, extra home help hours and services, including more gardai. But Mr McGrath warned that the winds of change were coming for Ireland. Responding to the government's budget in the Dail chamber, he said:

“Our decision to allow a fourth budget to pass should not be misread as an endorsement of this government. Like many of our citizens, we are deeply frustrated at the government’s obsession with spin and PR, and the failure to deliver where it matters.

“The people will have their opportunity to give their verdict on the government, but for now the priority has to be to steer the country through this Brexit storm.”

The peace process should not be taken for granted, said the Cork South Central TD, adding:

“The government, first, needs to come clean on what a ‘no deal’ Brexit will look like for people and businesses.

“Up until relatively recently, the government assured those same businesses that there would be no physical infrastructure on the border, even in the event of a no deal.

“Yet slowly and surely it has become clear that this will not be the case. The government language has noticeably changed. There will be checks if there is a no deal, but we have no clarity on what this will look like.”

There was also a very real risk of the economy slowing, it was warned, especially with the reliance on corporation tax windfalls to fund services.

“The economic winds have been at our back for the past few years – low interest rates, the ECB stimulus programme, strong global demand, buoyant corporation tax receipts – but all predictions now say the risks are on the downside.

“Ireland has benefited from a bonanza of corporation tax receipts in the past few years.”

"The stark truth is not one euro of it has been put away.

“The bottom line is our public finances should be in a better place than they are heading into a potential Brexit crisis.

“We have been seriously exposed by the management of the public finances in recent years,” argued the opposition finance spokesman.

He added that corporation tax receipts informing part of the Budget today were “not certain, volatile and cannot be relied upon”.

These receipts added an extra €800m to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's financial firepower in preparing the budget and will in part help pay for bailouts for overspending in several departments, including health. Overspending there has amounted to over €300m for this year.

Mr McGrath also complained about red tape obstructing initiatives for firms and measures to support risks. Low numbers had signed up to reliefs, he said:

“And we must remember that every bit of red tape added puts a cost on the SMEs. More time is needed to process applications and more hours are needed from accountants and tax consultants. SMEs also fearful of making an incorrect tax return and the consequences that follow, have simply walked away.”

There was also strong criticism from the TD over high insurance claims and people playing the system, the Dail heard.

“The government needs to get serious about insurance fraud and begin to tackle the high level of personal injury awards that relatively minor injuries are receiving.

“There seems to be no consequence for chancers bringing a bogus insurance claim that honest policyholders will end up carrying the can for,” said Mr McGrath.

Listing a range of measures from housing to health to welfare, the TD then went on to say:

“If given the opportunity to serve in government, we will achieve so much more.

“Time is running out for this government. We look forward to the day when the Irish people have their say.”