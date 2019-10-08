Budget2020 Case Studies: Hospitality VAT rates driving staff off the books, hairdressers claim

The current VAT rate on hospitality is driving hairdressing staff off the books and harming the industry, it has been claimed.

Today's Budget for 2020, announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, saw no change to the 13.5% tax rate for the hospitality sector despite campaigning from a number of industry bodies to have the rate lowered as the spectre of a no-deal Brexit and subsequent recession looms large.

The tax was cut to 9% to stimulate the tourism industry in 2012 but later restored to pre-recession levels as part of Budget 2019.

Hairdressers remain listed in the hospitality sector, despite campaigning for a change, stating that the apprenticeship and training required for the role designates that it is a skilled practice.

Jenni Crawford, an award-winning hairstylist from Kazumi salon in Dublin city, says the industry is feeling let down.

“It brings us back to the situation where we’re seeing a knock-on effect, clients are taking on less treatments, purchasing less in the salon, and then eventually turning to home hairdressing,” she said.

“Which in turn leads to more hairdressers saying to themselves, ‘why would I pay this VAT rate when I can do this off the books, and deliver a service to someone’s home, cheaper for the customer and the hairdresser’?

“I think the government should’ve held back, we were only getting back on our feet, people are a lot more aware of what’s in their purse, we all spend differently, but people were adjusting to life after recession, comfortable coming back to the hairdressers, when the price shot up again with the VAT.

Now more bills are going up, higher carbon taxes, parking is going up, diesel is going up, going to the hairdressers is always the first to be cut out, or leads to hairdressers going off the books or cutting corners.

“In Dublin city, you could be talking €16 parking while you’re in getting your hair done and prices increased due to the VAT, and people start thinking they can’t afford it.

“With Brexit, an awful lot of our product comes from distributors in the UK, so the price of that is going to go up too, we have to be very careful about what and how we buy now.

“We should never have been listed in the service industry, it’s a four-year-long apprenticeship, we spoke to the government in 2008 about changing our status, but you feel like these rates and laws are made without speaking to the people involved.

“The vast majority of hairdressers in Ireland are small businesses, independently owned, and these are the people who need a hand-up.

“In rural Ireland, with more taxes, less money, the small main street salon, which can be the heart of the community, will suffer.

“Any instance where people feel like they have less money in their pocket, going to the hairdressers is always first to go.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Adrian Cummins told Newstalk Radio that the hospitality rate should have been changed.

“We are the most uncompetitive country in Europe to do business in and the government haven’t addressed that,” he said.

“Specifically in our industry, there seems to be an attitude that everything is going well – but it isn’t.

“We are finding it very difficult to survive in businesses.”