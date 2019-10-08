Budget2020 Case Studies: Child poverty will continue to rise despite budget increase, single parent says

The challenges faced by single parents will not be remedied by an extra €15 per week, it has been claimed.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced on Tuesday that the social welfare package allocated by the government will increase by €690m next year.

The Living Alone allowance will increase by €5 and the One Parent Family payment will go up by €15, which restore the credit back to 2012 levels.

However, mother-of-one Leah Speight, 41, from Dublin, says the €15, although welcome, does not go far enough.

“We’re talking about the budget for 2020, eight years since the budget that cut everything, and particularly hurt single parents,” she said.

“Of the recommendations that were given to the minister’s own committee, and proposals made by Barnardo’s, one was to extend the Jobseekers Transition payment up to 18, or reduce the working family payment from 19 hours to 15 hours, none of these were considered.

“€15 to reverse what was done is mealy-mouthed and nothing that I can see that could dramatically improve working family parents trying to get back to work.

“If someone’s youngest child is aged 14, they’re excluded from those payments, and research shows that teenagers are the group most at risk of poverty, anyone with a child over the age of 14 won’t receive any benefit.

“Time and time again, it grabs the attention of the media, €15 looks good, but if you look at the detail, I’m not saying I don’t welcome it, but there are specific areas they should be looking at to avoid further child poverty.”

In 2016, there were 218,817 family units with children headed by a lone parent, an increase of more than 3,500 families since 2011.

The new National Childcare Scheme has also come under fire from lone parents; the loss of targeted schemes like the Childcare Employment and Training Support (CETS) scheme, which meant lone parents in higher education or skills training courses could qualify for a subsidised childcare place, has been deemed a severe loss.

Lynn Ruane felt the budget did not offer much help for single parents (Niall Carson/PA)

The scheme is income-based and does not incorporate a needs assessment, meaning that a couple will receive the same subsidy as a lone parent on the same income.

“This just offers consistent poverty traps, I’m so disappointed to see the budget today, to see no change to the National Childcare Scheme, knowing that lone parents are going to be excluded seems bizarre and counter-productive,” Ms Speight added.

Senator Lynn Ruane, likewise, felt the budget did not offer much help for lone parents.

“A two or €3 increase dependent on the age of your children, there’s nothing in there in terms of really supporting families,” she said.

“I’m really underwhelmed by the education spend too, if you look at capitation grants, there’s no increase there either, parents will still end up footing the burden through voluntary contributions if capitation is not increased, so that’s another example of parents not being considered in the budget.”

The Capitation Grant is paid to primary and voluntary secondary schools and is based on the number of recognised pupils enrolled in the school.

Hospitality VAT rates driving staff off the books, hairdressers claim

The current VAT rate on hospitality is driving hairdressing staff off the books and harming the industry, it has been claimed.

Hairdresser Jenni Crawford at the Kazumi hair salon in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Today's Budget for 2020, announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, saw no change to the 13.5% tax rate for the hospitality sector despite campaigning from a number of industry bodies to have the rate lowered as the spectre of a no-deal Brexit and subsequent recession looms large.

The tax was cut to 9% to stimulate the tourism industry in 2012 but later restored to pre-recession levels as part of Budget 2019.

Hairdressers remain listed in the hospitality sector, despite campaigning for a change, stating that the apprenticeship and training required for the role designates that it is a skilled practice.

Jenni Crawford, an award-winning hairstylist from Kazumi salon in Dublin city, says the industry is feeling let down.

“It brings us back to the situation where we’re seeing a knock-on effect, clients are taking on less treatments, purchasing less in the salon, and then eventually turning to home hairdressing,” she said.

“Which in turn leads to more hairdressers saying to themselves, ‘why would I pay this VAT rate when I can do this off the books, and deliver a service to someone’s home, cheaper for the customer and the hairdresser’?

“I think the government should’ve held back, we were only getting back on our feet, people are a lot more aware of what’s in their purse, we all spend differently, but people were adjusting to life after recession, comfortable coming back to the hairdressers, when the price shot up again with the VAT.

Now more bills are going up, higher carbon taxes, parking is going up, diesel is going up, going to the hairdressers is always the first to be cut out, or leads to hairdressers going off the books or cutting corners.

“In Dublin city, you could be talking €16 parking while you’re in getting your hair done and prices increased due to the VAT, and people start thinking they can’t afford it.

“With Brexit, an awful lot of our product comes from distributors in the UK, so the price of that is going to go up too, we have to be very careful about what and how we buy now.

“We should never have been listed in the service industry, it’s a four-year-long apprenticeship, we spoke to the government in 2008 about changing our status, but you feel like these rates and laws are made without speaking to the people involved.

“The vast majority of hairdressers in Ireland are small businesses, independently owned, and these are the people who need a hand-up.

“In rural Ireland, with more taxes, less money, the small main street salon, which can be the heart of the community, will suffer.

“Any instance where people feel like they have less money in their pocket, going to the hairdressers is always first to go.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Adrian Cummins told Newstalk Radio that the hospitality rate should have been changed.

“We are the most uncompetitive country in Europe to do business in and the government haven’t addressed that,” he said.

“Specifically in our industry, there seems to be an attitude that everything is going well – but it isn’t.

“We are finding it very difficult to survive in businesses.”