Budget2020 reaction: 'Stamp duty increase unhelpful in selling Ireland as place for business' -property advisor

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) has said the ‘Brexit budget’ announced today must not further delay the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) approval of new medicines, causing standards of care for patients to fall relative to European countries.

IPHA called for an ‘adequate allocation for new medicines’ as the Government announced an extra €1 billion in health spending.

It said the large savings generated by its members’ discounts and rebates on existing medicines should be clearly and deliberately invested into new, innovative treatments.

IPHA’s Chief Executive, Oliver O’Connor said:

The pharmaceutical industry is a key presence in Ireland’s economy, generating value through jobs and investments that are regionally spread. The industry appreciates the challenges posed by a potential no-deal Brexit. We continue to support the Government’s efforts to ensure the supply of medicines to patients in all scenarios

“However, continuing to make new medicines available in a timely way is as important as continuing the supply of existing medicines. Otherwise, the standard of care for Irish patients falls back. Over recent years, Ireland has been slow and late in approving new medicines.

"Today’s Budget must not further slow the approval of vital new medicines for patients,” he added. “In this Brexit budget, it is all the more important that savings be transparently invested in new medicines.

“We are convinced the promising new medicines and therapies can be funded for timely access. We are open to discussing further solutions with the Government - but the priorities must be clear: faster access to new medicines, funded transparently both by savings and an Exchequer allocation.

"As the HSE prepares its service plan over the coming weeks, medicines must be treated as an investment in standards of care for patients - and not just as another cost,” said Mr O’Connor.

“More than 90% of health spending growth was on areas other than medicines, like pay and pensions. Less than 10% was on medicines. Without an additional Exchequer allocation for new medicines, today’s Budget will worsen that trend. New staff without new medicines on time will not add up to best standards of care,” said Mr O’Connor.

#Budget2020 reaction: 'Stamp duty increase unhelpful in selling Ireland as place for business' -property advisor

Property advisor Savills Ireland has condemned the raising of stamp duty on commercial property purchases from 6% to 7.5% in the budget, branding it as unhelpful in selling Ireland as a predictable place to do business, "particularly at a time of heightened economic uncertainty".

Savills noted that this is the second time in three budgets that commercial stamp duty was "unexpectedly increased".

Savills also said that "while this will be perceived as a business-to-business tax, households should be aware that it will reduce the value of the property assets in their pension funds."

Data comprised by the property advisor shows that Ireland now has the third highest commercial stamp duty rate in the European Union after Brussels (12.5%) and Luxembourg City (10%).

#Budget2020: Asthma Society of Ireland welcomes tax on carbon

The Asthma Society of Ireland has welcomed the Nitrogen Oxide charge on new and imported diesel and petrol cars, as well as the tax on carbon in Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced an increase of carbon tax per tonne by €6 to €26 per tonne.

CEO of the Asthma Society, Sarah O'Connor said: "Measures such as the carbon tax and the charge on nitrogen oxide aimed at achieving lower levels of ambient air pollution are to be commended, particularly in light of the recent EPA report on World Lung Day.

"However, we would like to see the government launch and implement its National Clean Air Strategy as a priority. We believe that any funds raised from this new charge on Nitrogen Oxide (expected €20 million) should be put into tackling air pollution.

"On the €30m in carbon tax which is to be reinvested in a 'just transition' fund to support the five midlands counties where Bord na Mona is a significant employer - we recognise the economic and cultural implications of a move away from solid fuel but the importance of tackling air pollution simply must be a priority.”