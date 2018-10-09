Budget19: A summary of the main points

The Government has unveiled Budget 2019 with no real surprises in Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's plan.

More than €66bn will be spent next year.

Here are the main points.

Housing and Capital spending

The Budget will provide a €100m affordable housing fund to help local authorities deliver affordable housing, and this will increase to €310m over three years.

It will be eligible to people on €50,000 a year for a single person or €75,000 for couples.

It is envisaged that it will knock up to €50,000 off the price of a house.

A total of €2.3bn announced for a housing programme with €1.25bn to deliver 10,000 new social homes in 2019.

There will be an extra €121m for the Housing Assistance Payment.

There will also be a €60m increase in capital funding to fund emergency accommodation, €30m extra for homelessness services, bringing the 2019 total to €146m on those services.

Total spending on capital next year will be €7.3bn.

The Budget will provide 100% mortgage interest relief on any loan used to pay for a rental property from January 1, 2019.

The Minister commits that any increase in Local Property Tax will be moderate and affordable, but provides no figures.

Budget will allocate €286m towards new infrastructure like: The N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin and the Dunkettle Interchange.

The completion of the runway overlay project at Knock Airport.

The design, planning and implementation of cycling and walking projects around the country.

There will also be an extra €40m for pavement repair and rehabilitation works on regional and local roads.

Health

The Minister announced €1.2 billion extra spending next year on health.

An extra €84bn has been announced for mental health services next year, giving it a €1bn total budget.

There will also be an increase in funding to disability services of €150m to €2bn.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund funding will be €75m, an increase of €20m.

Social welfare and state supports

There will be two extra weeks' parental leave to all parents of a child under one. This will be increased to seven extra weeks in time.

Qualified child payments to be increased by €2.20 per week for under 12s and €5.20 per week for over 12s. There will be an increase of €25 in back-to-school clothing and footware allowances.

Christmas bonus to social welfare recipients to be restored to 100%.

There will be €90m extra for childcare supports to change bands for affordable childcare scheme: base threshold raised to €26,000; maximum up to €60,000; multiple child deduction increases to €4,300.

€25 increase in the weekly income threshold for GP visit cards.

All social welfare payments will rise by €5 a week across the board from March next year.

Prescription charges will drop 50c to €1.50 for medical card holders over 70.

Tax and USC

Entry level for higher rate of income tax increasing by €750 to €35,300, €502 increase in middle USC entry point, while the third rate of USC to be cut from 4.75% to 4.5%. Worth €205 pa to the average salary.

The threshold for the higher rate of employer PRSI is increased from €376 to €386.

A new exit tax regime of 12.5% on any unrealised gains arising from when a company moves assets offshore so they leave Irish taxation. This will come in from midnight tonight.

Corporation Tax to remain unchanged at 12.5%. The Minister says: "Our 12.5% corporation tax rate will not be changing."

VRT relief for hybrid vehicles will be extended until the end of 2019.

There will be a 1% surcharge on Vehicle Registration Tax for diesel cars across all VRT bands.

The tax-free threshold on Capital Acquisitions Tax will rise €10,000 to €320,000 when parents transfer assets to children.

The Home carer tax credit is to increase by €300 to €1,500, while the Earned Income Credit for self-employed is to increase by €200 to €1,350.

The film corporation tax credit will be extended to 2024 and legislation on the way to extend the three-year tax relief for certain start-ups until the end of 2021.

The 9% VAT rate will be retained for newspapers, and electronic publications will have its rate cut from 23% to 9%.

Tax on betting will rise from 1% to 2%.

Recruitment

The Minimum wage is to be increased to €9.80 per hour.

There will be increases in new entrant pay in the Public Sector, costing €200m out to 2025.

Department of Business is to get €950m next year, an increase of 9%.

Minister announces a new Future Growth Loan Scheme for SMEs, Agriculture and Food sector which will be worth up to €300m.

There will be enhancements to the KEEP programme to retain skilled workers.

Also, share options may now be granted up to 100% of salary and overall value of options will have higher ceiling of €300,000.

The Govt will raise the National Training Fund levy by 0.1% in 2019 and 2020.

Education

The Budget will provide an extra €196m for capital spending in education to create 18,000 new permanent school places, upgrade ICT and invest €150m in higher education.

In schools, there will be 1,300 additional posts in 2019 and a 5% increase in standard capitation rate per pupil.

There will also be 950 special needs assistants recruited in 2019 as part of a €1.8bn fund for children with special needs.

Old Reliables

A pack of 20 cigarettes will rise in price by 50 cent.

The minimum excise on tobacco products will rise so that all cigarettes sold below €11 will have the same excise as more expensive ones.

There is no carbon tax increase but a 1% surcharge has been put on VRT for diesel cars.

Agriculture

The agriculture sector will get €60m for Brexit-related supports with €53m in capital spending next year for the rural regeneration fund.

Sports, Tourism and Transport

Tourism VAT rate is to rise to 13.5% from January 2019 and the Minister expects it will raise €466m.

The Budget will allocate €35m for tourism investment including €4.5m for regional initiatives like the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland#s Hidden Heartlands.

It also includes €10m for development of greenways.

Sport is to get €126m with €41m for sports projects like clubs and organisations, and the 9% VAT rate for sporting facilities will be retained.

Justice

Increasing budget for Gardaí by €60m with 800 new gardaí to be recruited.

The Budget will give €60m to the justice sector for: Asylum seeker accommodation

Widen Magdalene scheme

Reform of Department of Justice and Courts.

There will also be €29m for Defence to fund the replacement of equipment across the Defence Forces; and a €110m increase in foreign aid.

Special topics

A rainy day fund is to be set up with €1.5bn from the Strategic Investment Fund and €500m from the Exchequer.

Tusla is to get an extra €30m in funding.

"After July 2019 we'll stop buying diesel-only buses for urban PSO bus routes," says Minister.

NTMA also issuing a special 'Green Bond' which will fund climate-related spending, potentially at a lower rate than Ireland's other borrowings.

Mr Donohoe: "One in every five euros in Exchequer investment in the [National Development] Plan will be devoted to addressing climate change. This will provide a significant reduction in carbon emissions over the period to 2030."

