Budget approach to be decided soon as risk of no-deal Brexit grows

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 09:03 AM

The Finance Minister says a judgement will have to be made soon on which approach to take in the budget as the risk of a no-deal Brexit grows.

The Government is preparing two strategies based on whether the UK leaves the EU with or without a deal.

The impact of Britain crashing out of the European Union is predicted to have serious consequences for the Irish economy.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says a decision will have to be made soon on which strategy to take in October's budget.

He said: "We're working hard on both scenarios but will be making and will be approaching a point soon enough where we will need to make a decision about what will be the central case scenario.

"As the Taoiseach said yesterday, there is still time available. It is not inevitable.

"But my view is that it [a no-deal Brexit] is that it is a growing and material risk."

Varadkar: Drop red lines and then we can talk about new Brexit deal

