BT Young Scientist exhibition to go virtual in 2021

The annual competition will take place in January 2021 across digital platforms
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 04:39 PM

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will go virtual for the first time next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual competition will take place from January 6-8 with students exhibiting virtually and judging taking place across digital platforms.

Entries have now opened with students encouraged to start working on their projects ahead of the closing date on September 22.

The four categories include technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

Paul Murnaghan, regional director for BT’s Enterprise division in Northern Ireland, said they have transformed the event to ensure it can go ahead.

“With the unprecedented global events of the past few months, we have seen first-hand the important role that science and technology is playing in finding solutions to this global pandemic,” he said.

“As a technology company that is leading the way in helping our customers to adapt and digitally transform, we knew that we had the opportunity to do the same with the BTYSTE to ensure that such an important exhibition remained firmly on the educational calendar.

“The virtual event gives all schools in Northern Ireland the opportunity to become involved in something truly special without any barriers of distance or cost, so I would encourage every student, teacher and school to get working on your entries.”

Entries can now be submitted online at www.btyoungscientist.com

BTYSTEcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Young Scientist

