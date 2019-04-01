Bruton to recommend Govt back final bidder in National Broadband Plan

The Communications Minister has indicated he will recommend the Government supports the McCourt bid for the National Broadband Plan.

Richard Bruton is aiming to bring his recommendations to Cabinet before the end of the month.

The scheme, which has been dogged by problems, aims to bring high-speed broadband to more than half a million rural homes.

The McCourt consortium is the only bidder left in the race.

Minister Bruton has indicated he supports this proposal and will bring this to Cabinet.

"I have indicated that I will be in a position to bring something to Cabinet very shortly," he said.

"But that's a decision that Government has to take. It's very clear that if you want to achieve this level of support for rural Ireland so that they have access to this very important technology, fibre to the home is the only way to deliver it cost-effectively in a way that is future proof."