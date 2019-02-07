Bruton: Nurses' strike solution must not have knock-on effect on other public service workers

Update 9am: The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, says that any solution to the nurses' strike must not have a knock-on effect on the remaining 400,000 public service workers.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that it is a difficult position to reconcile, but that the Government is committed and both sides need to get into the Workplace Relations Commission “to work on this.”

Nurses and midwives from the INMO on the picket at Cork University Hospital this morning Picture: Larry Cummins

The first thing is to “get into an engagement process.” He said the Government is prepared to talk about pay in the context of the Public Service Pay Agreement that “binds everyone.”

READ MORE: Fine Gael fears local election backlash over health crises

Mr Bruton said issues such as rostering and productivity and other “cost neutral” changes can be made to resolve the dispute.

It is all a matter of balance and both the Minister for Health and the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure were seeking creative solutions, he added.

In relation to the national children’s hospital, Mr Bruton said that the Government has to get to the bottom of why the protections they put in place to avoid overruns “haven’t happened.”

Simon Harris is determined to get to the bottom of what happened here, why the protections put in place didn’t work.

He said there was “no cheaper offer on the table” and the best international advice was that “we wouldn’t get it cheaper.”

“This is a very complex project, something went seriously wrong here. We are determined to take control of the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says efforts will be made over the coming days to find a mechanism to resolve the nurses' strike, which will escalate to three consecutive days of strikes next week.

Nurses and midwives from the INMO on the picket at Cork University Hospital this morning Picture: Larry Cummins

Nurses working in Naas General Hospital have urged the government to engage in talks.

"Engage with us. We're not looking for the unreasonable," said one nurse. "We just want safe staffing levels."

Another nurse said: "We are our patients' advocate."

She said she wanted safe practice in all hospitals and "all we want you to do is to listen and cooperate with us."

"This has been going on for at least 30 years that I can remember," said another nurse. "Engage now. Deal with it now."

Earlier: Nurses take to picket lines for third day of strike action

More than 25,000 medical appointments have been cancelled today, as nurses take to the picket lines for a third day.

Their dispute with the government shows no sign of ending, with both sides holding firm on the issue of pay.

Day three of the nurses strike gets underway at 8am and once more, more than 25,000 appointments including for outpatients and day surgeries, have been cancelled.

Injury units are closed, as are day centres for older people and those with disabilities, while community nursing and respite admissions will not take place.

The HSE says it is getting harder to reschedule the tens of thousands of appointments as the industrial action continues.

37,000 INMO members are taking to the picket lines in their row with the government over pay and staffing shortages.

They say addressing pay is the way to attract and keep nurses in Ireland.

The Government says pay increases for nurses are included in the public sector pay agreement and conceding to the nurses' demands would cost €300m.

Nurses outside Beaumont Hospital on the first day of strike action last Wednesday.

Both sides last met at the Labour Court a week and a half ago. It decided they were too far apart to intervene.

No talks have taken place since.

The nurses plan three consecutive days of strikes next week.