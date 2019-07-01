Bruton has yet to make decision on Eir's broadband proposal

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has yet to make a decision on Eir's new broadband proposal.

The company last week claimed it could deliver the National Broadband Plan for up to €2bn less than the current proposal.

Eir submitted a detailed plan to the Department on Friday.

Mr Bruton says he has yet to go through it with his officials.

"We will evaluate what has been sent in by Eir," he said.

"I have gone through it but obviously I want to sit down with my officials to go through it in full detail.

"It deserves that," the Minister concluded.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week told the Dáil that he is "all ears" on how Eir might deliver rural broadband for €1bn when the cost is currently running at around €3bn.

