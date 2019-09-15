News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bruton 'determined we end era of self-regulation for social media firms'

Bruton 'determined we end era of self-regulation for social media firms'
Richard Bruton, pictured at the launch of the National Broadband Plan this summer.
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 08:08 AM

The Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said he is determined to make the internet safer, especially for children.

The Minister is setting out his stall for the coming Dáil term at the Fine Gael think-in.

He wants to publish the heads of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, which will put new obligations on social media companies.

The companies will have to operate codes of conduct, overseen by an independent Online Safety Commissioner to make the internet safer, particularly for children.

He says he is determined we end the era of self-regulation for social media firms.

He adds the Government will be signing the National Broadband Contract over the coming weeks.

The Minister wants to start the roll-out of future-proofed, high-speed broadband to the 1.1 million people living in rural Ireland who need it.

Minister Bruton is also aiming to drive forward implementation of the Climate Action Plan.

He says a number of key decisions will be taken before Christmas.


More in this Section

Nineteen Dublin families moved after fire at apartment complex Nineteen Dublin families moved after fire at apartment complex

FF TD urges local councils to use drones to tackle illegal dumpingFF TD urges local councils to use drones to tackle illegal dumping

Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline saysRyanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says

Sinn Féin’s €1.7m donor buried in West BelfastSinn Féin’s €1.7m donor buried in West Belfast


Lifestyle

We’ll probably be seeing a particular royal in some of these dresses.Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe

It's been a while since we last heard from Damien Rice - four years since his last shows in Ireland, five since his last studio album.Damien Rice is joined by special guests for a truly special show

Your guide to what's on this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Timeless, the Irish Antique Dealers Fair, continues this weekend at the RDS in Dublin and is open from 11am to 6pm today and tomorrow.In Brief: Your guide to what's on in antiques

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »