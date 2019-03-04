Bruton 'can't give a precise commitment' on when new online safety commissioner will be appointed

Communications Minister Richard Bruton cannot give a commitment on when a new online safety commissioner will be appointed.

Social media companies will be required to put a safety code in place under the new Online Safety Act being drawn up by the minister with online platforms would facing prosecution and significant penalties if they do not comply with a new online safety commissioner.

The proposed laws to ramp up protection for children online have been welcomed by those who have been campaigning to end self-regulation including the Children's Rights Alliance and CyberSafeIreland.

The measures would categorise harmful online content with the Minister pointing out that many of the proposals to date have not defined harmful content.

"The danger of not providing a clear definition is that we would unintentionally restrict legitimate freedom of speech and freedom of expression, which are core values," said Mr Bruton.

He referred the clear examples that would be considered harmful such as serious cyberbullying, including content which is seriously threatening, intimidating, harassing or humiliating.

Material which promotes self-harm or suicide or material designed to encourage prolonged nutritional deprivation that would have the effect of exposing a person to risk of death or endangering health would also be included in the definition.

However, Mr Bruton said he could not give any promises around the roll-out of these new laws or the setting up of a new online safety commissioner's office.

"I can't give a precise commitment because we clearly have to go through the legislative requirements and that's how it should be.

Clearly, we are having a short consultation period of six weeks after that I will draft heads, there is a legislative procedure, heads would have to go to the Oireachtas committee for scrutiny.

"We will be in the hands of the Oireachtas as we always are in delivering legislative proposals," said Mr Bruton.