'Brutal attack on a child': Gardaí confirm remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager

Gardaí have confirmed that remains found in Dublin are those of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, who was missing from his home in Co Louth.

Gardaí recovered human remains, believed to be a decapitated head, in a burnt-out car found overnight. It followed the discovery of four limbs in a sports bag that was dumped on a footpath in a north Dublin suburb on Monday night.

Keane Mulready-Woods

In a strongly worded statement after a media briefing this evening, gardaí described this as a "brutal and savage attack on a child" that is "completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society...The level of violence is shocking".

It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a young boy, trying to find his way in life...He has now lost his life and his family have lost their loved son and brother.

Speaking this evening, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "An Garda Síochána is determined to bring those behind this shocking crime to justice.

"In recent years An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling organised crime through arrests leading to convictions and major seizures of guns, drugs and cash.

"This focus will continue. As always, the help and support of communities is vital to this."

The murder investigation is being coordinated from Drogheda garda station.

The investigation so far

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen in Drogheda by his family at about 6pm last Sunday. He was wearing a Navy Hugo Boss Tracksuit, Black Hugo Boss Runners (brown sole, black laces), Red / Orange Canada Goose Jacket and a Gucci Baseball Cap.

Pic via Garda Facebook page.

Gardaí responded to a 999 call at 9.55pm last Monfay that a bag containing human remains had been found at Moatview Drive, Priorswood, Dublin 17. A black Puma sports bag was recovered which contained partial human remains.

Pic via Garda Facebook page.

At about 1.30am today, gardaí responded to a call from Dublin Fire Brigade stating that there was a vehicle on fire at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3. Further partial human remains were recovered from this vehicle.

Pic via Garda Facebook page.

A number of searches have been conducted in the Drogheda area. One search location remains ongoing.

Pic via Garda Facebook page.

Incident rooms have been established at Drogheda, Coolock and Mountjoy garda stations with the investigation being co-ordinated from Drogheda garda station. A family liaison officer remains in close contact with Keane's family.

Information from anyone who has knowledge of Keane's movements from when he was last seen on Sunday, January 12 at about 6pm near Dominic’s Bridge, Drogheda.

Information or dashcam footage from anyone in the Moatview Drive, Moatview Gardens, Dublin 17 area on Monday, January 13 from 9pm – 10pm

Information on the movements of a blue Volvo S40 bearing false registration plates 141 MO 1925 which was abandoned and set on fire in the Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3 area on Wednesday morning at about 1.30am.

Information on the whereabouts of a blue Volvo S40, 161 D 48646, which was the subject of an unauthorised taking from Sandymount on December 15, 2019.

Information on the clothing Keane was wearing at the time he went missing.

Any person with information can contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.