News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brown Thomas cancels sale of Kanye West runners over crowd 'safety concerns'

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Brown Thomas has cancelled the release of Kanye West's new runners due to "health and safety concerns".

A large crowd had queued from the early hours of this morning in order to buy a pair of the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s runners, for about €220 a pair. Images on social media show that large queues before the store opened this morning.

The Garda Press Office said it had no record of any crowd-control incident at the location, but could not immediately rule out whether local gardaí may have been called to provide crowd control earlier today.

The store said it will be updating its social media channels with details of a raffle to purchase the runners instead.

Overnight in the UK, thousands of people queued for hours to get their hands on the Yeezy trainers from midnight. The shoes retail at £180 in the UK.

More on this topic

In Pictures: Meghan and Harry attend military parade in her first post-maternity public appearance

Turkey’s Erdogan helps Mesut Ozil tie the knot

Modest Katie Taylor 'not a fan of honorary statue'

G20 talks brainstorm tactics for trade war and digital disruption

More in this Section

Uncertainty continues around State funding for Marymount hospice

Algebra dominates Higher Level maths paper in Leaving Cert

Rockall Row: Ireland rejects Scottish threat of 'enforcement action'

Calls for urgent review into how deaths in Direct Provision are handled


Lifestyle

Lethal weapons that are pick of the bunch

Something to suit all budgets and tastes in Limerick

Peter Gowen: I beat cancer and I’ve never been happier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »