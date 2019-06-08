Brown Thomas cancels sale of Kanye West runners over crowd 'safety concerns'

Brown Thomas has cancelled the release of Kanye West's new runners due to "health and safety concerns".

A large crowd had queued from the early hours of this morning in order to buy a pair of the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s runners, for about €220 a pair. Images on social media show that large queues before the store opened this morning.

The Garda Press Office said it had no record of any crowd-control incident at the location, but could not immediately rule out whether local gardaí may have been called to provide crowd control earlier today.

The store said it will be updating its social media channels with details of a raffle to purchase the runners instead.

We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused this morning but due to unforeseen Health and Safety concerns to we were unable to release #Yeezy launch to the general public. pic.twitter.com/JyWHA9ZoQW — Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) June 8, 2019

Overnight in the UK, thousands of people queued for hours to get their hands on the Yeezy trainers from midnight. The shoes retail at £180 in the UK.