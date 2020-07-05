News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locally

Brothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locally
Picture: Liam Burke/Press22
By David Raleigh
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 09:45 PM

Additional reporting by Conall O Fatharta and Greg Murphy

Two brothers died yesterday in a diving incident in Co Tipperary. The tragedy unfolded at the Portroe Dive Centre at Portroe Quarry, around 1.30pm.

They were named locally as Fergus and Philip Brophy, from Ballybrittas, Co Laois.

Their bodies have been removed from the scene to University of Limerick where autopsies are expected to take place later.

A major search and rescue operation was conducted involving Killaloe Coast Guard, gardaí, and ambulance personnel.

Kilaloe Coast Guard had been returning to base from another callout when they immediately responded to the alert at the quarry.

The Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter, based at Shannon Airport, was tasked to respond to the emergency alert, but its crew was stood down after the bodies of the divers were recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended an incident in Portroe, Co Tipperary, where two males have drowned. The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1:30pm.”

Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”. A dive centre spokesman was not available for comment.

Two men drown in Tipperary diving tragedy

University Hospital Limerick
University Hospital Limerick

Two men ha

ve died in a diving incident in Co Tipperary.

The tragedy unfolded at the Portroe Dive Centre, Portroe Quarry, around 1.30pm.

The two men’s bodies have been removed from the scene to University of Limerick where autopsies are expected to take place later.

A major search and rescue operation swung into place involving Killaloe Coast Guard, gardaí, and ambulance personnel.

Kilaloe Coast Guard has been returning to their base from another fallout when they immediately responded to the alert at the quarry.

The Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter, based at Shannon Airport, was tasked to respond to the emergency alert, but it’s crew was stood down after the bodies of both divers were recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended an incident in Portroe, Co Tipperary where two males have drowned.

“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1:30pm. 

 “The bodies of both men have been removed to Limerick University Hospital where [autopsies] are due to take place.“

 Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

According to Portroe Dive Centre’s Facebook page it was due to re-open Saturday, after closing last March, in line with Covid-19 public health guidelines on social distancing.

According to the dive centre’s website, Portroe Quarry is “one of the best inland dive locations in Ireland” and is “always divable regardless of weather conditions”.

It stated: “Portroe slate quarry opened up five years ago as a dive centre.” Divers can explore deep water of up to 40m featuring car wrecks, an underwater pub, construction machinery, stone huts, and a sunken boat, it added.

A spokesman for the dive centre was not available for comment.

More on this topic

Michael Clifford: Concerns of a miscarriage of justice and for the good name of An Garda SíochánaMichael Clifford: Concerns of a miscarriage of justice and for the good name of An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seize suspected cannabis herb and €11,000 cash in DroghedaGardaí seize suspected cannabis herb and €11,000 cash in Drogheda

Two charged in relation to Tipperary burglaryTwo charged in relation to Tipperary burglary

Man assaulted after being woken up during burglary in TipperaryMan assaulted after being woken up during burglary in Tipperary

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Covid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmedCovid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmed

Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to surviveRare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

UUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeralUUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral


Lifestyle

When the ferryman pulls away from the pier and the salty spray of the sea hits your face the feeling of release from the mainland is deeply pleasurable. Your island awaits. Whether for a day trip or a holiday, the lure of the islands is as magnetic as ever.The Islands of Ireland: The lure of the less-visited

From Tom Waits and Kurt Cobain, to Bertrand Russell and the Big Lebowski, singer Mick Flannery tells Richard Fitzpatrick about his cultural touchstones.Culture That Made Me: Mick Flannery

Esther N McCarthy is starry-eyed for prints, eager for elephants and jealous of a toaster this weekWe're all starry-eyed for prints, eager for elephants and jealous of a toaster this week

'Irish is my first language. I was almost five before I spoke English. One memory of my school years is the metre stick and being hit with that and the shock of it. But the most vivid memory is loving going to school.'School Daze with Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile: ‘Sky News was the best learning curve of my life’

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »