Brothers' Facebook post helps raise thousands for frontline staff

Two young brothers have raised thousands of euro by creating a Facebook post and and social media campaign depicting Ireland’s healthcare workers as Superheroes.

Senan (aged 5) and Jonah Brady (aged 7) from north Dublin posted a picture of ‘superhero potatoes’ to share their message about frontline heroes on Facebook using their illustrated slogan: “Not All Heroes Wear Capes”.

The post quickly racked up hundreds of likes and shares across social media.

“We had a family chat about what really makes a superhero,” Said the boys’ mother Ruth.

"And then Senan said ‘mum, it’s the people who defeat the virus.'"

Jonah compiled a list of people who are doing their part to help the public during the coronavirus lockdown, and then the brothers decided to work together to create the image for their post.

“We are so touched that a little arts and crafts at home to while away the hours has turned into something really positive and special,” said Ruth.

Jonah and Senan's original Facebook post, which sparked the campaign

After being widely shared online, Jonah and Senan's post caught the eye local potato farmer Tom Keogh of Keogh’s Farm, who joined their cause.

Sharing the post, he said, “If two young Irish boys can share such a meaningful message surely we, as a nation, can send an equally powerful message to our frontline heroes – simply say ‘thank you.’”

“Like many, I have close family and friends who have suddenly found themselves on our frontlines, fighting for us in this invisible war against Covid 19. These Frontline heroes in the healthcare system go to work, day in day out, putting themselves - and even worse, their own loved ones in constant danger of infection.

“In these unprecedented times, I realised there was no means for people who want to thank our heroes to do so. So #IrelandThanksYou was born.”

The logo for the campaign was also drawn by Senan and Jonah.

The brothers and Mr Keogh have set a goal to get 5,000 special ‘IrelandThanksYou’ gift cards to the value of €100 to 5,000 frontline heroes in healthcare. They hope to raise half a million euro in total.

“We’ve set the bar high, but I believe that Irish sentiment will match this. It’s a big number, maybe we will - maybe we won’t - but at least we tried,” Mr Keogh said.





"As Senan and Jonah illustrated, these heroes don’t wear capes and they don’t fly. They may be a nurse, a doctor, a speech therapist, physio or support staff, anyone in the frontline in our ICUs and Covid wards healthcare system."

For every €25 donated, the person donating will receive a free blue T-Shirt, given to match the blue scrubs worn by healthcare workers.

The organisers of the campaign are also encouraging anyone who wishes to take part to use the hashtag #wearblue and to send a message and/or photos of support to frontline medical staff.

All donations go directly to frontline workers in healthcare.

The 'IrelandThanksYou' special edition cards will be supplied by One4All

Anyone who wishes to get involved in the campaign can simply visit www.irelandthanksyou.ie to donate to the and to say ‘thank you’