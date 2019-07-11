News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brothers owe €84k in derelict site levies along Cork's historic spine

Brothers owe €84k in derelict site levies along Cork's historic spine
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 05:00 AM

The owners of several derelict buildings along Cork’s historic spine owe the city €84,000 in derelict sites levies.

Confirmation of the derelict site levies (DSL) invoiced on the O’Connor brothers for the six derelict sites they own on North Main St and on Barrack St comes as stabilisation works continue on their North Main St properties almost three weeks after the partial collapse of number 63.

David O’Connor is listed on the city’s derelict sites register as a co-owner, in various combinations with his brothers Padraig and Brian, of 62 to 65 North Main St.

He is listed as the owner of two adjoining properties at 118 and 119 Barrack St. The properties have been registered derelict since 2015.

Stabilisation works started this week on 62, 63 and 64 North Main St following a partial collapse to the rear of 63 almost three weeks’ ago.

The Irish Examiner has established that the council invoiced the owners of 62 to 65 some €65,000 in DSLs between 2016 to 2019, and €19,000 in DSLs in relation to the Barrack St properties in the same time period.

A spokesperson for the council said its planning department is now working with its legal department to “progress the matter of derelict sites levies through the courts”.

Mr O’Connor said he would not be making any further comment on the various issues linked to the various properties.

The O’Connors have been told that the facade of 63 North Main St must be stabilised, and that key elements of 62 and 64 must also be stabilised to ensure further collapse risk is eliminated.

The work was cleared to start on Tuesday but city officials said given the uncertainty over what may be discovered during this process, that they can’t give precise timeframes for when the work will be finished.

Councillors have also been told that the total value of DSLs on the 100 registered derelict sites is in the order of €624,300 and that €43,500 in levies was collected last year.

The derelict sites levy is based on 3% of the market value of a property. It is due to increase to 7% next year.

But councillors said local authorities should make greater use of existing powers to tackle dereliction. They also called for tougher national legislation to strengthen their hand in addressing the issue.

In a statement, the council said the use of derelict sites legislation has become more prominent over the last number of years.

“In 2012, there were eight sites on the derelict sites register. We now have 100 sites on it,” it said.

“There are many issues at play that lead to challenges in collecting levies on these sites.

A number of other properties/ sites on the register can be former family homes, there are financial and emotional constraints to the renovation of these sites.

“Other sites may have Nama loans, owners are in receivership, and the ability to pay the levy can be limited.”

“Also, there can be title issues with the land which can be ongoing for several years.

“Also there are issues with identifying ownership of sites, which can be a complicated process, owner engagement in relation to sites can be limited.

“However, we always try to work with the owners of sites, or track down owners to ascertain what plans are in place for renovation or the removal of dereliction.

“The derelict sites legislation is not particularly robust when it comes to provisions of revenue collection.“However, this legislation has been used by the city council to CPO properties/sites and subsequently sell on the open market with a clear provision to remove dereliction within a time frame.”

READ MORE

Fleet sets sail for France to remember lifeboat crew who died in sea rescue

More on this topic

Armed gardaí called to feud in KillarneyArmed gardaí called to feud in Killarney

Hogan’s reappointment to Europe may be in jeopardyHogan’s reappointment to Europe may be in jeopardy

Census to keep ‘secrets’ for 100 yearsCensus to keep ‘secrets’ for 100 years

Fleet sets sail for France to remember lifeboat crew who died in sea rescueFleet sets sail for France to remember lifeboat crew who died in sea rescue

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Physical activity is essential for children, Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan tell Cliona Foley. They also believe sport does not always have to have a competitive edge to get positive resultsTrack and play: Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan on importance of keeping kids active

Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith talks to Ellie O’Byrne as he faces economic exile from his city.No place like the home spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith faces economic exile from

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »