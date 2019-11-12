Brothers jailed following 'serious fracas' in Clondalkin 'with many people involved'

A man who drove a jeep into the path of a neighbouring family who were involved in a fracas with his own family has been jailed for 12 months.

Thomas McDonagh (26) suggested that he drove the vehicle at the Reilly family to “disperse them” and defend his own family. The group managed to jump out of the way of the oncoming vehicle and while one person claimed they were clipped with the wing mirror, nobody was injured.

McDonagh's brother, Patrick (23) who attacked Bernard Reilly, the father of the Reilly family, with a slash hook was jailed for 18 months for assaulting him and two other family members.

Patrick McDonagh struck Mr Reilly's arm with the slash hook and the victim later required surgery to repair the damage.

Patrick McDonagh of Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three counts of assault causing harm to three members of the Reilly family at Oldcastle Drive on November 19, 2016.

Thomas McDonagh of The Gables, Grangeview, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing substantial risk of death or serious harm to members of the Reilly family on the same date.

Neither man has previous convictions; they have not come to garda attention since and there has also been no trouble between the two families since.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident and both Patrick and Thomas McDonagh were pointed out to Judge Martin Nolan.

Judge Nolan said it was “undoubtedly a serious fracas or row with many people involved”.

He said Thomas McDonagh drove his vehicle at speed into a crowded area and reversed it at high speed in such a way that there was “a strong possibility that someone would be injured”.

Judge Nolan accepted that Thomas McDonagh submitted that his intention was to “disperse the crowd to defend his family” and he said he succeeded at this.

He described Patrick McDonagh's attack on Bernard Reilly with a slash hook as “very reckless and dangerous behaviour”.

“To swing a slash hook in the way he did is particularly reprehensible. He connected with his arm and he swung it with the intention of hurting him,” Judge Nolan said before he sentenced Patrick McDonagh to 18 months in prison.

He sentenced Thomas McDonagh to 12 months in prison, telling him “people could have been seriously injured”.

The court heard that members of the McDonagh family had initiated the attack on the Reillys when they arrived at their home armed with a sickle, two hurleys and a baton, after words had been exchanged at a local shopping centre.

A victim impact report submitted by the Reilly family said they believed the incident was an “arranged attack” to drive them out of their home.

They said the family had been living in constant fear since the attack and had to leave their home of 20 years, causing them an unbelievable amount of stress and particularly affecting their youngest family member who is aged nine.

Previously Martin McDonagh Snr (49), his wife Ellen McDonagh (45), their daughters Nora McDonagh (20) and Helen McDonagh (19) and daughter-in-law Shannon Sherlock (20) pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Old Castle Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin, on November 19, 2016.

Last year McDonagh Snr was sentenced to four years fully suspended, while Ellen, Nora and Helen McDonagh, together with Shannon Sherlock, all got two years fully suspended.

At that sentence hearing, Garda Ronan O’Malley told Grainne O’Neill BL, prosecuting, that there had been ongoing difficulties between the two families at the time.

The court heard Martin McDonagh Snr had a sickle, Ellen McDonagh and Helen McDonagh had hurleys and Shannon Sherlock had a baton when they arrived at the entrance to the Reilly's house on the day in question.

Gda O'Malley said Mr Reilly had tried to sort out the matter peacefully but that it quickly escalated after Martin McDonagh Senior threatened him with an axe, shouting “Yer a dead man, Bernie, I'm going to cut off your head.”

Patrick Reilly said when he came out of his house and tried to take a weapon from Martin McDonagh, the accused knocked him to the ground with a baseball bat to the side of his face.

While on the ground, Mr Reilly said he was the subject of “multiple swings” with a bill hook until he grabbed someone and started pulling him down.