Brothers in fracas outside courthouse

Two brothers in a fracas outside the courthouse at Anglesea Street in Cork confessed yesterday to the parts they played in the altercation.

Eddie Burke, defending, said brothers Darren, age 24, and Dylan, aged 22, O’Reilly were upset about a lengthy sentence imposed on another party and that they reacted badly to comments made to them at the front door of the courthouse.

Both men pleaded guilty to charges of refusing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed by gardaí.

Judge Mary Cashin said that lesser public order charges were more commonly brought against defendants and that gardaí must have had particular concerns with the two defendants to bring this charge which carried a possible six-month jail term.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on an afternoon in November 2019 at the courthouse entrance.

“Darren O’Reilly was shouting and roaring ‘get the fuck off me. Get the fuck away from me.’ He was shouting at the guards and members of the public.

“When he was told to calm down he replied, ‘fuck off’ to the guard. He did not comply with their directions to leave the area. He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

“Similarly, Dylan O’Reilly was shouting, ‘get out of my fucking way’. When he was directed to leave the area he said, ‘don’t fucking touch me. Fuck you.’ He was also arrested,” said Sgt Kelleher.

Mr Burke said emotions were running extremely high after the sentencing of the other party. He said parties on both sides of the case ended up leaving the court and out the front door together.

“There was name-calling at them and they reacted. There was no drink involved. It was just pure emotion. They were in distress and they should not have reacted the way they did. They apologised,” said Mr Burke.

Judge Mary Cashin asked if anyone else had been charged arising out of the incident and she was told that only the two defendants had been charged in relation to their behaviour on the day.

The judge requested a pre-sanction probation report on both brothers and adjourned the case for two months for that purpose.