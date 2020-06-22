News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brothers from Macroom refused to make complaint against each other after fight

Brothers from Macroom refused to make complaint against each other after fight
Shane O’Driscoll, 27, and John O’Driscoll, 21, both pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal to committing affray at Millstreet Road, Macroom on March 19 2017, in that they used or threatened to use unlawful violence towards the other in such a manner that would lead the other person to fear for their safety.
By Liam Heylin
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 06:33 PM

Gardaí who rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute between two brothers were later told the brothers were unwilling to make statements of complaint against each other.

However, because of the seriousness of the incident the brothers were prosecuted for engaging in an affray.

The incident at the centre of the case occurred back on March 19 2017 and at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the two brothers were given suspended jail terms.

The pair had to be separated from attacking each other by gardaí at their family home on the night in question.

Shane O’Driscoll, 27, and John O’Driscoll, 21, both pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal to committing affray at Millstreet Road, Macroom on March 19 2017, in that they used or threatened to use unlawful violence towards the other in such a manner that would lead the other person to fear for their safety.

Detective Garda Pat Prendergast told how gardaí received a phone call from their father, William, at 4.40am that morning calling for an ambulance at his family home. Det. Garda Prendergast and Garda Brian Ahern arrived at the house to meet John O’Driscoll outside the house who told them that he had stabbed his brother, Shane, who was inside the house.

READ MORE

Siblings of slain granny Patricia O'Connor 'still in disbelief' as murderer sentenced to life

Shane emerged from the house and struck John O’Driscoll with a claw hammer on the back of the head and was very aggressive towards both his father and the gardaí, Det. Garda Prendergast testified.

Det. Garda Prendergast said that Shane O’Driscoll had a stab wound to his back while John O’Driscoll had a wound to the back of his head but neither suffered serious or permanent injury in the incident.

He said that Shane O’Driscoll had 31 previous convictions including one for assault causing harm while John O’Driscoll had six previous convictions including for public order and unlawful taking of a car.

They had both gone for treatment for alcohol addiction issues in November 2019 and since they completed this course and returned to Macroom to live with their father, they had not come to the attention of gardaí.

Judge Sean O Donnabhain said that in the circumstances, including the fact that they had been of good behaviour since returning home post-treatment he believed the appropriate sentence was 18 months suspended for both men.

READ MORE

Cork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threat

More on this topic

Cork man, 53, who threatened pharmacy staff with piece of plastic is jailed for two yearsCork man, 53, who threatened pharmacy staff with piece of plastic is jailed for two years

Siblings of slain granny Patricia O'Connor 'still in disbelief' as murderer sentenced to lifeSiblings of slain granny Patricia O'Connor 'still in disbelief' as murderer sentenced to life

Cork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threatCork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threat

Appeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findingsAppeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findings

CourtsCorkTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virusTwo further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus

Appeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findingsAppeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findings

Covid-19 has 'exacerbated' problems for childcare providers who want long-term planCovid-19 has 'exacerbated' problems for childcare providers who want long-term plan

Disneyland Paris announces reopening date and safety measuresDisneyland Paris announces reopening date and safety measures


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »