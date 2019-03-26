Brothers appear in court charged with double rape of young teenage girl in north Clare

Two Limerick brothers today appeared in court charged with the double rape of a young teenage girl in north Clare two years ago.

At Ennis District Court, the two men in their twenties - who can’t be named for legal reasons - are each facing one count of rape of the girl aged less than 15 years old on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the same location in north Clare.

The two were arrested at Mayorstone Garda Station in Limerick this morning and brought by gardaí to Ennis Garda Station where they were charged before appearing in court.

The 23-year-old brother is facing four charges - along with the rape charge of the young teenager, the man is also charged with the sexual intercourse of the girl aged under 15 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape (Amendment) Act at the same north Clare location on April 22, 2017.

The man is also charged with sexually assaulting the girl contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape (Amendment) Act at the north Clare location on April 22, 2017 and the sexual exploitation of the girl contrary to Section 3 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act on dates between April 1 and April 30, 2017.

The man made ‘no reply’ when cautioned and charged with the four charges this morning.

The man’s 24-year-old brother is facing one count of rape of the young teenage girl on April 22, 2017 and in response to charge and caution, the man replied ‘I don’t know what I’m being charged with’.

Judge Patrick Durcan granted legal aid in each case.

There was no objection to bail by the State for the two on condition that they sign on three times a week at their local Garda station; notify gardaí of any change of address; notify gardaí of any change in their phone number and have no contact with the alleged injured party directly or via social media.

Judge Durcan said that the two were to have no contact of any kind - directly or indirectly - with the alleged injured party.

Insp Tom Kennedy of Ennis Garda Station sought time for an extension in the Book of Evidence as he said that the Director of the Public Prosecutions (DPP) is directing trial by indictment for both accused.

Judge Durcan remanded the two brothers on conditional bail to re-appear before Ennis District Court on June 12 next.