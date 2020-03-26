Brother tells Cork woman's bail hearing he's afraid she'd 'come after me next'

A Cork woman charged with the murder of her brother has been refused High Court bail after her other brother told the court he was afraid she would “come after me next”.

Helen Jones (52), of Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, in Cork, is charged with aggravated burglary and the murder of her brother Paul Jones (55) at his home on Bandon Road, in Cork, on September 4 last.

She was refused bail by the High Court today on foot of objections by gardaí.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Emmet Nolan BL, said Ms Jones’ other brother, Liam Jones, had travelled to the High Court in Dublin from Cork “notwithstanding his ill health”.

“I’m recovering from cancer and every time she sees me she calls me ‘cancer balls’,” Mr Jones said of his sister during the bail hearing.

He said he was afraid of his sister, that she would "come after me next" and petrol bomb his girlfriend's house - which she denied.

Swore to have no contact with brother, if bailed

Giving evidence to the High Court via video link from Limerick Prison today, Ms Jones said she had not seen her brother Liam in three and a half years, and she swore she would have no contact with him if she was granted bail.

Ms Jones told her barrister, Aoife O’Leary BL, that she suffered from emphysema and chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, which were of great concern to her during the current Covid-19 crisis.

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty said it was a difficult matter and the judge said she had every sympathy with Ms Jones’ medical conditions. But the evidence was such that no condition of bail could assure the judge to release her.

Ms Justice Gearty said there may be a time “quite soon” when Ms Jones could make a renewed bail application.

Paul Jones found by young teenage son

Detective Sergeant Joe Young told the court that the body of Paul Jones was discovered in the hallway of his bungalow by his 15-year-old son on September 7, 2019, and a post mortem examination indicated that he had been deceased for two days.

Det Sgt Young said the deceased died following a violent struggle and suffered 25 stab wounds including a 16cm wound to the crown of his head.

He said Ms Jones and another man were arrested on April 10. They are both charged with the murder of Paul Jones on September 4 last.