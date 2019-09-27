Brother of murdered Nichola Sweeney believes killer's temporary release paves way for his early release

The brother of a teenager who was murdered in a frenzied attack which also nearly claimed the life of her friend has said that he is terrified that the "monster" responsible will be out on the streets within a few years.

Sean Sweeney was aged just 17 when his 19-year-old sister Nichola was stabbed to death by teenager Peter Whelan in her home in Rochestown, Cork, in April 2002 stabbing her 11 times.

Sean is incensed at the fact that Mr Whelan (aged 37) has qualified for temporary release.

In an interview with the Opinion Line on Cork's 96FM, Sean said that he was shocked when he heard that Whelan has been released four times in the last 24 months even though he is only six years in to the life sentence he is serving for the murder of Ms Sweeney.

Nichola Sweeney.

He is demanding that Whelan not be allowed anywhere in the vicinity of his family.

Mr Sweeney said: "It was a completely monstrous act. This is a man who for three months was in a rehabilitation centre and acted like a lamb. Two weeks later he came out and did this (murder).

"This man showed no remorse since it happened.

What we also want is an exclusion zone. I have a young family. My family is here. My in laws and my friends.

"Why should this man be allowed back in to the area? I think it is fair and a a reasonable request."

Sean is convinced that Whelan will re-offend upon his release from prison, claiming that Whelan is a callous, heartless individual who has never shown a grain of compassion in the wake of his reprehensible actions.

He said: "Even the day he was sentenced he just casually walked past. He will re-offend. If he comes out in the next few years he (will still be) a young man. My sister will never set foot on this planet again."

Nichola's friend Sinead O'Leary, who is now 37, was stabbed 20 times on the night of the murder as Peter Whelan also tried to end her life in a frenzied and motiveless attack.

RTE Prime Time reporter Barry Cummins with Josephine and John Sweeney.

Mr Sweeney and his parents appeared on RTE's Prime Time last night in relation to the savage killing. He said it was a "tough watch." However, he feels they had to highlight their fears for their future safety.

He said: "It has brought everything back. Even seeing footage of me and my sister when we were younger.... I hadn't seen any footage because I couldn't bring myself to watch it. It has been very tough being highlighted in the media but we feel it is the only route to get our voices heard.

"As you can imagine I was only 17 at the time. I was a young boy in school. A beautiful sister. We got on so well. It still haunts me.

"Luckily I met a lovely girl and I have a beautiful two-year-old called Nichola whom we named after my sister. Time will never help with this. It is not easy.

I live in the area still - why should I have to be looking over my shoulder for the rest of my life? Or have to stay indoors? You would nearly become a recluse. You wouldn't know what to do. A person like that? What would you feel? Even seeing his picture in the paper - my heart skips a beat.

"The anger that comes into me - every emotion."

Sean says they feel deceived by Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan.

Mr Sweeney said: "The worst thing is we were deceived after we had a meeting (with Charlie Flanagan). He had signed him (Peter Whelan) off on a day release. He had a chance to tell my parents and he did not tell them.

"To touch on his statement in the show I felt it was hollow and patronising. We are in no way confused by what is happening.

"What we want is his day release to stop. It is six years in to a life sentence which is farcical. A daily release is a form of getting him ready for an early release."

Sean said his younger brother Christopher who is only 21 has vowed to leave Cork when Whelan is released.

He said his heart also goes out to Sinead who has valiantly tried to rebuild her life after suffering through an unimaginable ordeal.

Sinead O'Leary.

"My brother who is only 21 has said that he will not live in Cork (if Whelan is released). He was young when this happened. The thought of him walking around when I have a young child.

"Poor Sinead. His last statement was that he should have finished the two of them off. How does poor Sinead feel? We live this nightmare but poor Sinead lived it first hand.

She is trying to get her life back together and it has reared its head again. This country is farcical. It is all taxpayers' money being used on this monster.

"What he did was horrendous. My poor sister tried to save her friend. There was no drugs, this was a just a pure cold and evil act. "

Peter Whelan was sentenced to life in prison in December 2002 for Nichola Sweeney's murder and 15 years for Ms O'Leary's attempted murder. The sentences were to run consecutively.

However, after serving 11 of the 15 years for attempted murder, and six years for killing Ms Sweeney, Whelan was allowed out of prison on escorted day release. This release was given without the prior knowledge of the family.

He has appealed his sentence to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights with a legal aid bill costing the taxpayer an estimated hundreds of thousands of euro.

Whelan picked the Sweeney home at random and broke into the house attacking the two teenage girls.

On the day he pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, the court heard that Peter Whelan never spoke during the attack. He was arrested after his description was given to gardaí by Sinead.