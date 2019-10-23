News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin admits possession of child pornography

Brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin admits possession of child pornography
Martin Guerin. Picture: Collins Court
By Brion Hoban
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 01:16 PM

A brother of the murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin has received a fully suspended sentence for possession of child pornography.

Martin Guerin, 68, of Portmarnock Drive, Portmarnock, Co Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly possessing 901 images and 146 video files of child pornography at his address on September 17, 2014.

Passing sentence today, Judge Martin Nolan said that the court should consider a non-custodial sentence in cases of this nature in which there are no aggravating factors.

He said there were no aggravating factors in this case.

Judge Nolan sentenced Guerin to two-and-a-half years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in it entirety on condition he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two-and-a-half years.

Mr Guerin's sister Veronica was shot dead in her car while stopped at traffic lights on the Naas Road at Newlands Cross on June 26, 1996.

READ MORE

Business Minister travelling to Munster after more than 800 job losses announced in 24 hours

More on this topic

'I can never move on': Victim’s mother describes ‘nightmare’ after most wanted killer jailed for life'I can never move on': Victim’s mother describes ‘nightmare’ after most wanted killer jailed for life

Man charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in CavanMan charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in Cavan

Mother who suffocated her child had a 'fixed, false and psychotic view' of autistic conditionMother who suffocated her child had a "fixed, false and psychotic view" of autistic condition

Cardiologist apologises to family of Kerry man who died during heart operationCardiologist apologises to family of Kerry man who died during heart operation


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Kodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer saysKodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer says

Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement

Garda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreementGarda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreement

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists sayCork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »