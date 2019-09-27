News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brother of Cork murder victim fears that he ‘could be next’

Paul Jones: Found dead in his home on Bandon Road, Cork.
By Liam Heylin
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 06:10 AM

The brother of a 55-year-old man found dead at his home on Cork’s Bandon Road said yesterday that someone killed his brother and now he was afraid he would be killed too.

Arising out of the investigation into the murder of Paul Jones at his home on September 4, there was an objection yesterday to bail being granted to Keith O’Hara of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, who is charged with trespass to commit an assault causing harm at 108 Bandon Road on September 4.

Detective Garda Joe Young testified at Cork District Court: “It was a sustained, violent assault where [Paul Jones] received a number of stab wounds and a serious injury to his head.”

Det Garda Young said the strength of evidence was one of the grounds for objection to bail for Mr O’Hara at Cork District Court.

Another of the grounds was the fear that he would interfere with witnesses.

A brother of the deceased, Liam Jones, was asked what his view would be about Mr O’Hara being released on bail. He said: “I am terrified he would come after me. Someone killed my brother… I was thinking I could be next.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the standard for refusal of bail did not arise and that it should be granted. He said there was no evidence of the likelihood of interference with Liam Jones.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Liam Jones had real fears and there was the possibility of interference with the witness.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 10.

