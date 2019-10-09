News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brother and sister injured after getting off school bus in Donegal

Letterkenny University Hospital
By Stephen Maguire
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 08:04 AM

A school principal has expressed her relief that nobody was killed after a brother and sister were struck by a vehicle after getting off a school bus in Co. Donegal yesterday.

The teenagers, who are students of Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town, were struck outside the village of Mountcharles just before 5pm.

They were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital but while their injuries are serious, they are not understood to be life-threatening.

Ms Geraldine Diver, School Principal said the school community is just so relieved that the incident was not much worse.

Ms Diver said: ’“We are relieved to hear that there have been no fatalities and our thoughts and prayers are with the two injured students and their family.

The priority for the management and staff is the wellbeing and welfare of the injured students and their family at this worrying time.

"The Abbey Vocational School wish to compliment the emergency services, Letterkenny University Hospital and the school staff on their response to the critical incident. We are keeping the school community of the Abbey Vocational School updated and we now wish the students a speedy recovery following the accident. We also extend our best wishes to the drivers in their recovery period.”

Ms Diver said that when news reached the school of the accident, the Critical Incident Plan of the Abbey Vocational School was enacted.

The Principal and Deputy Principal immediately drove to the scene of the accident and followed onwards to Letterkenny University Hospital to be with the injured students and their family.

The Student Support Team, the Critical Incident Team and the management and staff of the Abbey Vocational School are now following up necessary matters within the school community. School staff will now speak with students during the course of the morning.

Wexford plane crash victim to be buried today

The National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and the Donegal ETB Senior Educational Psychologist, Mr Martin Gallen, will offer advice and guidance to ensure the wellbeing of the school community is attended to.

Ms Diver also advised that should students or families have particular concerns to contact the school immediately.


