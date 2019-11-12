News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brooklyn Colbert murder-accused further remanded in custody

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 01:48 PM

A man charged with the murder of a Limerick schoolboy was further remanded in custody today.

Twenty-six-year old Patrick Dillon, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, appeared before Limerick District Court, via video link.

Mr Dillon appeared in court last Friday, charged with the murder of 11-year old Brooklyn Colbert, whose body was found in a house in Limerick City, on November 3, 2019.

Today his solicitor sought directions from the DPP.

Mr Dillon was further remanded to appear before Limerick District Court on December 10.

