NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Bronze Age axe recovered by Gardaí after tip-off

The miniature axe. Photo: National Museum of Ireland.
By Marita Moloney
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 11:39 AM

A miniature Bronze Age axe has been recovered in Co Limerick by Gardaí and the National Museum of Ireland.

The artefact, which dates to approximately 1000-800 BC, was identified on a social media post by a member of the public who contacted Gardaí.

It is understood that it was dug up illegally in Adare by people using metal detectors and it was not reported to the National Museum, as is required under law.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

READ MORE

Cork toddler diagnosed with devastating brain injury after hit and run

The National Museum says it is a matter of "grave concern" that people are using metal detectors illegally to search for archaeological objects and they are appealing to the public to be vigilant in reporting discoveries of such items.

“The moment artefacts of archaeological significance are taken from the ground they are under threat of deterioration and it’s also critical for our staff to study the ‘find spot’ because it can provide important evidence, both about the item and the area in which it was discovered," said Lynn Scarff, Director of the National Museum.

Therefore, it’s a matter of grave concern for us that the illegal use of metal detectors to search for archaeological objects continues and we want to appeal to members of the public to consider the greater public interest and the importance of these items to our national heritage, and to report any finds of note to us.

Detective Superintendent Ken Keelan, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said: “An Garda Síochána’s Arts and Antiques Unit based at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation works closely with the National Museum of Ireland regarding investigations into the recovery of objects under the National Monuments Acts.

"The case highlighted is the currently the subject of an ongoing Garda investigation and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Gardaí would again remind people of their legal obligations and requirements under the National Monuments Act, 1930 - 2014."

READ MORE

Clare man who stabbed another man in early morning row sentenced to seven years for manslaughter

More on this topic

New monuments revealed after summer heatwave

Readers' blog: Resting places should be held sacred

Boat discovery near Newgrange dates back 5,000 years

Our prosperity’s foundation is precarious

More in this Section

Health Minister called to clarify awareness of HSE ban on recruitment and overtime

Gardaí and PSNI play down travel arrangements after Garda Commissioner’s car struck

Sinn Féin to tell Corbyn: help us protect Irish interests

Body recovered from base of Cliffs of Moher during search for missing tourist


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »