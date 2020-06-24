Broken-hearted mother of missing Belfast teenager appeals for co-operation to find her son

The broken-hearted mother of a missing Belfast teenager has appealed for co-operation in efforts to find her son.

Noah Donohoe, 14, was last seen in north Belfast on Sunday evening.

There has been a massive community response with hundreds of volunteers coming forward to help search for him.

His mother Fiona said in a statement she has been overwhelmed by all the support.

“It is actually giving me and my family the strength to fight for him to be found,” she said.

“I just wish at this stage people would start offering for their houses to be searched so that shelter could be eliminated.

“The police can’t ask to search but in this situation if people in the vicinity could find it in their hearts to say please search my house to eliminate areas of question.

“My heart is broken I am begging people do this I know I am asking a massive thing but if you knew my Noah he was the most thoughtful loving darling who does not deserve to be suffering or unfound.

“Please hear my plea I am speaking for Noah my baby.

Noah Donohoe. Picture: PSNI/PA Wire

“Please think if it was your child I would let them search my home from top to bottom.”

Police believe Noah left his home in the south of the city at around 5.30pm on Sunday, and have released details about his last known movements.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Noah left his home on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a black skateboarding helmet, khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-dye blue hoodie, Nike trainers with a bright yellow ‘tick’ and carrying a khaki rucksack.

“Noah was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm on Sunday evening. He is then sighted again on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time after.

“Noah was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road at 5.57pm.”

Mr Kirkpatrick said an eye witness had come forward to say they believed they saw a young man matching Noah’s description fall off a bike, potentially injuring their head, in the North Queen Street/York Street area.

“We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked,” he said. Police search teams using cameras in Seaview Park during the search for missing Noah Donohoe. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.

“There have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6.08pm on Sunday.”

The police operation has included air support, police dogs and their tactical support group working alongside community rescue service colleagues and local volunteers.

Mr Kirkpatrick said Noah’s family were very concerned about his whereabouts, and have described what has happened as “completely out of character”.

“We need help from the public to find him.

“If you have any information, please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20,” he added.

DUP North Belfast MLA William Humphrey said it was a “deeply worrying situation”.

“Party colleagues and I joined with many hundreds of people yesterday evening in joining the search in the North Belfast area,” he said.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information to pass that on the police on telephone number 101 without delay.

“We ask everyone to be vigilant and if they can check any outbuildings on their property that would helpful.

“Our hearts go out to his family and I know that the entire community will want to support them in every way that we can at this time.”