CORONAVIRUS

Broader Covid-19 testing criteria in place from today

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 07:31 AM

People with fever, a recent cough or shortness of breath can look for a Covid-19 test from this morning.

The case definition for testing is being broadened meaning now only one symptom is needed rather than two.

18 more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,102, while there are now 19,648 confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says changing testing is crucial to see how the virus is spreading across the country:

"That will lead to some level of increase but we need to see that and experience what that change in case definition is over the course of this week. It was always one of the important preparatory steps, to make these kinds of adjustments before we get to May 5 and so see what the impact is," he said.

"If the impact leads to a much, much greater number of people coming forward for testing we need to be in a position to pick that up and to make any necessary adjustments arising from that."

The national lockdown is expected to be extended for another two weeks for the vast majority of people.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to discuss whether it should be extended beyond May 5th.

Very little change is likely for the following fortnight but over 70s may be allowed to exercise outside their homes once a day and outdoor workers may be able to work.

Health Minister Simon Harris says health experts will ultimately decide.

