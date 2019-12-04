News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Broadcaster John Bowman to be made Honorary Corkman; Tom Cavanagh to be inducted into Hall of Fame

By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Historian and broadcaster John Bowman is to be made an Honorary Corkman while businessman and philanthropist Tom Cavanagh will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at next month's Cork Person of the Year awards.

Mr Bowman is to be made an Honorary Corkman at the annual awards lunch which will take place at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Jan 17.

He will follow in the footsteps of previous Honorary Corkmen Joe Schmidt, Michael Flatley, Jeremy Irons and David and Patsy Puttnam.

John Bowman
John Bowman

Mr Bowman is a very respected political and current affairs broadcaster, with a career spanning many decades, anchoring such TV and radio programmes as Day by Day, Today Tonight and Questions & Answers.

He currently broadcasts every week on RTÉ Radio 1 Bowman: Sunday bringing his selected recordings from the RTÉ archives.

He also recently did the TV commentary for the Gay Byrne's funeral.

Mr Cavanagh will become only the third Corkman to enter the Hall of Fame. The other past inductees were Ted Crosbie and Fergal Keane. Despite Mr Cavanagh’s great success in business, he has spent much of his life working for social responsibility and equality.

Tom Cavanagh
Tom Cavanagh

He has promoted the importance of education and UCC thanked him for his many decades of contribution by naming a bridge in his family's name on the grounds of the university.

In the 1980s he also established The Tomar Trust, which earned him the lifetime achievement in philanthropy award in recognition of his contribution to communities in Munster and the rest of Ireland. It provides support and resources to community groups. He also established Irish Business Against Litter.

READ MORE

Towing not the right response to illegal parking - Cork transport chiefs

More on this topic

Cork city bus drivers vote overwhelmingly for industrial actionCork city bus drivers vote overwhelmingly for industrial action

Woman faces charges of €75k theft at co-opWoman faces charges of €75k theft at co-op

Cork teen: 'Just because you're in a chair, doesn't mean your independence is gone'Cork teen: 'Just because you're in a chair, doesn't mean your independence is gone'

Don't give presents to us give them to those in need: Cork primary school Don't give presents to us give them to those in need: Cork primary school


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »