Broadband report risks labelling as ‘whitewash’

The Government’s report into the broadband lobbying fiasco will face immediate “whitewash” claims if it says the project has not been damaged by Denis Naughten’s serial meetings with the only bidder in the process.

Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Timmy Dooley issued the warning last night after it emerged the report — leaks of which claim has cleared officials of wrongdoing — will be published after Cabinet this morning.

The report by independent expert Peter Smyth was commissioned by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in October in response to concerns over the transparency of the bidding process which threatened to collapse the Government.

The concerns specifically involved repeated meetings by then communications minister Mr Naughten and Granahan McCourt chairman David McCourt, whose firm is key to the only bidder still seeking the multi-billion euro project.

While Mr Naughten initially claimed that only one meeting took place, over a number of weeks it emerged that he met had Mr McCourt on nine different occasions while the tendering process was underway.

Although Mr Naughten rejected any criticism of the meetings, he resigned on October 11 after being told by Mr Varadkar his position was no longer tenable.

However, despite the situation risking a Government collapse and throwing the multi-billion euro national broadband plan into doubt, leaks in recent days have claimed the Smyth report will say the fiasco has not fatally wounded the project.

Mr Naughten said last night that he will be “making no comment until it’s [the report] published” while a government spokesperson and a spokesperson for Communications Minister Richard Bruton declined to comment on the findings.

However, speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Dooley said the report will leave itself wide open to “whitewash” accusations if it fails to acknowledge the seriousness of the scandal.

Saying “clear department guidelines” on canvassing by tender bidders “have been broken”, Mr Dooley said if the report does not confirm the breach there will be genuine “concerns at maybe an attempt at a whitewash”.

Noting the fact Mr Naughten resigned over the controversy and the likely questions from rival bidders over what happened, Mr Dooley said the report will need to thoroughly explain all aspects of the case.

He added that it remains Fianna Fáil’s position that there are serious concerns over the multi-billion euro broadband project and that “the whole process” may need to be re-examined if anything untoward is found.