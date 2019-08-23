Broadband providers issued new advertising rules by ASAI

Mobile and broadband providers have been issued with new rules over how they can advertise the speed of their services.

Ads which claim that users can reach certain speeds, will only be allowed if it is the experience of at least half of users.

The term "unlimited", and the circumstances in which it can be used, will also be reviewed by the ASAI.

"The operators will have three months to bring their advertising in line with the requirements," said Orla Twomey, CEO of the ASAI saying that the guidelines are in place from September 1.

"Obviously, they might be in mid-campaign at the moment so they will need time to bring them in line but it will only be three months

"We have our monitoring programme where we can monitor whether they are complying and we can seek them to change and comply with the guidance notes," she added, stating that the public can report to the ASAI's complaints committee if they think an ad is in breach of the rules.

"Where advertising is in breach, it has to be amended or withdrawn," Ms Twomey said.