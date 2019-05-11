NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Broadband: People living in rural Ireland ''sick and tired of broken promises'

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 07:53 PM

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has said people living in rural Ireland are fed up with promises being broken when it comes to broadband.

Ms McDonald said the current plan approved by the government is not credible given the concerns of senior Department of Public Expenditure officials surround the cost.

The National Broadband Plan is expected to cost €3 billion and the State will not won the assets once the project is complete.

READ MORE

WATCH: Big Little Lies trailer starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman released

Ms McDonald said:

"People living in rural Ireland are sick and tired of promises, mainly broken promises, that have been made to them over the years.

"We've been talking about rural broadband now for years. It seems to be a never ending promise and a never ending story, so the scheme that we land on has to deliver."

More on this topic

How Microsoft Airband would solve the urban-rural broadband gap

Satellite broadband will soon be way above fibre optics

Varadkar slams Sinn Féin idea to use ESB for broadband plan as 'political stunt'

Sinn Féin calls for ESB to deliver broadband plan

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing 56-year-old in Dublin

Teenager killed in Dublin stabbing

'Yet another death on our streets': Homeless man's body found in Bray

Lyra McKee murder probe: Two charged with riot and petrol bomb offences


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »