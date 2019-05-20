NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Broadband concerns: Senior department official keeps communications committee waiting

Robert Watt.
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 06:27 PM

The Department of Public Expenditure's top civil servant has yet to say whether he will appear before Wednesday's Oireachtas committee's broadband investigation.

The communications committee requested secretary-general Robert Watt's attendance after he raised serious concerns about the cost of the National Broadband Plan.

Despite written warnings from Mr Watt, the Government decided to press ahead with the planned roll-out of rural broadband to more than 500,000 homes and businesses.

The Cabinet approved a consortium led by Granahan McCourt, as the preferred bidder.

A cross-party investigation into the €5bn plan will also examine the best way to roll out a high-speed network to rural Ireland.

Mr Watt, however, is one of the first witnesses TDs and senators want to question about the project when they gather for a meeting on Wednesday.

However, Mr Watt has so far not responded to the invite.

The communications committee last week agreed to carry out the inquiry into the Government's broadband plan which will take six weeks.

READ MORE

Kids from disadvantaged backgrounds obese from pre-school age, study claims

It will then take another two weeks to write up a report which will include identifying the best options to roll out broadband to rural areas.

Fianna Fáil's Timmy Dooley said he wants more analysis of Granahan McCourt's limited €220m equity investment in the plan as against the taxpayers' contribution of €3bn.

More on this topic

Broadband investigation will also look at how best to roll out rural network

Taoiseach challenged on broadband plan by 12-year-old coding enthusiast

Taoiseach supports Oireachtas investigation into €5bn broadband plan

Simon Coveney: Government has nothing to hide in relation to broadband plan costs

KEYWORDS

Robert Wattbroadband

More in this Section

Taxi driver gets five years for sexually assaulting three young women in two weeks

Zappone 'committed to' affordability, quality and safety in child care services

Pensioner who fractured arm in fall has award of damages increased to more than €56k

Three Irish beaches fail to retain Blue Flag status


Lifestyle

Chelsea Flower Show feeling Brexit sting

Scientists say you really, really shouldn’t use homemade sunscreen from a recipe on Pinterest

Spoilers: Game of Thrones finale problematic in both plot and execution

The Earth's magnetic north pole is shifting rapidly – so what will happen to the northern lights?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »