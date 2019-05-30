Brittany Ferries accused of ‘screwing over’ customers

A Brittany Ferries customer has accused the company of “screwing over” customers who will incur extra expense as a result of its decision to cancel sailings from Cork to France and Spain this weekend.

Pete Bannigan, who is on holiday with his wife and another couple, received a text message earlier this week informing them that their scheduled sailing had been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

As a result, they will now drive the length of France to get back to Ireland on a different sailing with another company — and they believe Brittany Ferries should cover the extra expense they will incur as a result.

Brittany Ferries operates the Pont-Aven vessel between Cork and Roscoff in northern France. It also uses its Connemara vessel to operate a service between Cork and Santander in northern Spain.

However repairs to a hydraulic fault affecting the Pont-Aven’s rudder have taken longer than expected, and so the Connemara has been brought in to cover the Cork-to-Roscoff route.

The situation has seen cancellations on both routes, and Brittany Ferries says it has offered alternative sailings or a full refund for those who do not avail of the substitute. However, Mr Bannigan said he has not received any assurances that the expense of travelling to take a different sailing will be met by Brittany Ferries.

He and his party were due to sail back to Cork on Sunday, and were offered alternative sailings from Roscoff either this Thursday or next Thursday. Mr Bannigan said neither sailing was an option for their travelling party, and so they were left with no alternative but to cancel their return sailing with Brittany Ferries.

“They left us with no choice but to cancel to get the refund, and they then wash their hands of it,” he said.

He said they have now booked a sailing with Irish Ferries out of Cherbourg. However, this will incur extra expense in terms of hotel stays and motorway tolls, as well as the cost of the petrol they will need to drive the estimated 1,100km distance from where they are now to their new port of departure.

“They are screwing over their customers in Spain,” he said.

They made a choice to prioritise another route, but they should at least cover the additional expense people are now facing in order to get back by an alternative sailing.

Mr Bannigan also said he found it difficult to speak to anyone in Brittany Ferries’ Cork office.

This is the third time in recent weeks that sailings on the Pont-Aven vessel have been disrupted by technical issues. In April, it was reported that problems with one of its four engines reduced the ship’s speed from 24 to 20 knots.

The reduced operational speed forced a schedule adjustment on its UK-to-Spain routes, with a decision taken to operate the Pont-Aven’s Spanish sailings exclusively from Plymouth, rather than from the company’s Portsmouth base. Brittany Ferries was contacted for comment, but did not respond.