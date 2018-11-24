British PM refuses to say if she’ll quit if Brexit deal rejected

British prime minister Theresa May has refused to say if she will resign if her Brexit deal is shot down by Westminster next month despite growing UK demands for her to return to the negotiating table.

Ms May ignored questions on her future in advance of the EU summit to ratify the deal, as ex-Brexit secretary Dominic Raab claimed the agreement was worse for Brexiteers than staying in the EU.

I’ve always been clear that getting the right Brexit deal means getting a deal that is right for the whole of the United Kingdom – and that includes Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/8WcGprETb7— Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 23, 2018

Answering public questions on BBC Radio 5 Live as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted the complex British political situation poses a Brexit “difficulty”, Ms May avoided clarifying if she will quit if opponents block the deal on December 10.

Asked specifically about her future in the event of a parliament rejection, even if the deal is ratified by the EU this weekend, Ms May said she is “focussed on ensuring we get this deal through”.

However, pressed twice more by callers, she added: “As I’m sitting here, I’m not thinking about me. I’m thinking about getting a deal through that delivers. That’s what drives me and that is what is at the forefront of my mind.

“And when I say I’m going to be focused over the next few weeks until the meaningful vote in parliament at getting that vote through, yes I will,” she told listeners.

“It’s not just about the MPs in Westminster looking at the deal, it’s about people across the country understanding what the deal is about. So, that’s my focus,” she said.

In the event of ratification, it is still far from clear if the prime minister has enough parliamentary support to ensure it is backed by Westminster.

Pressure on her was further increased when the DUP and Brexiteers said the price for support was removing the Irish border backstop from the deal, a demand likely to be underlined by Tory MP Boris Johnson who will attend the DUP’s annual conference today.

The DUP's Arlene Foster says time is being wasted by the promotion of the current Brexit deal. She says a new deal that everyone can sign up to is needed pic.twitter.com/9O2evcccJN— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 23, 2018

Ms May will meet with European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels today to finalise aspects of the non-binding, political future relationship agreement — which is separate to the initial withdrawal deal — before tomorrow’s EU summit.

However, while the progress of the past fortnight has led to hope a way through the Brexit crisis can be found, the ongoing British political difficulties are continuing to cause concern among Irish and EU officials.

Asked about the brewing Westminster stand-off yesterday, Mr Varadkar admitted the situation is a “difficulty”.

However, calling on hardline Brexiteers to put forward coherent alternatives if they genuinely oppose the deal, he said: “Lots of people may be criticising this, but I don’t see anyone putting anything better on the table.”

In a separate interview in London, Mr Raab said the existing deal is “worse” than remaining in the EU.

Key dates

The beginning of the end of Brexit, or just the end of the beginning? The double-edged question will be on EU leaders’ minds, if not their lips, at the EU summit to ratify the Brexit withdrawal deal. Tomorrow’s meeting will mark the latest key scene. To suggest it is the end of the crisis is far from accurate, with other hurdles still facing those involved over the coming months:

Today’s May-Barnier meeting: British PM Theresa May will meet European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels to finalise issues after coming under pressure in Britain over the deal. Meanwhile, Brexiteer Boris Johnson has a summit of his own by pointedly attending the DUP annual conference.

Tomorrow’s EU summit: Should the meeting go to plan, the deal will be ratified by the EU27 and Ms May. The meeting is likely to be dominated by last-minute Spanish concerns over the standing of Gibraltar in the Brexit deal.

December 10, Westminster showdown: Ms May will spend the next fortnight trying to cobble together enough Westminster support to ensure the deal passes a parliamentary vote, expected on December 10, with the DUP, Brexiteers, and key Remainers opposed.

Deal or no deal: If Westminster passes the deal, it will be sent for a January European Parliament vote and written into British law before the March 29 UK-EU divorce date. However, if rejected, which is likely, the next EU summit on December 13-14 may have to determine whether to re-open talks or allow Britain to crash out.

Gibraltar standoff threatens deal

The crucial Brexit withdrawal deal is still at risk of being derailed by the Gibraltar stand-off after the Spanish government last night insisted the issue must be addressed in the agreement and not in any separate official statement.

The last-minute political crisis was set to dominate talks between British prime minister Theresa May and European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker today before the crucial EU summit to ratify the Brexit deal tomorrow.

The future identity of Gibraltar is unclear under the current deal, with little clarity on whether it will be part of the EU or Britain in a post-Brexit world outlined in the 585-page document.

As a result, the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has made it clear his government will “veto” and vote against the deal tomorrow if no changes are made.

EU sources yesterday put forward plans to outline a resolution in an annexe to the separate non-binding political declaration in order to buy time on the issue.

However, Madrid last night repeated that it wants the question answered in the withdrawal deal itself, creating a problem for officials as any changes risk unravelling the carefully concocted agreement.

The stand-off is expected to dominate large parts of Ms May and Mr Juncker’s meeting in Brussels today before the crunch EU summit tomorrow.

Asked about the situation at a Brexit business preparedness event in Thomond Park, Limerick, yesterday, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney stressed that there is “a very strong consensus” among EU members to have “the Spanish concerns resolved by Sunday”.

However, he added “that shouldn’t involve changing the text of the withdrawal treaty” due to the knock-on effect risk of any last-minute alterations.