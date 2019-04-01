British MPs reject four options as Brexit deadlock continues

British MPs have tonight rejected four options to try and resolve the Brexit deadlock.

This included proposals for a softer Brexit tying Britain to the EU customs union as well as proposals for a second referendum.

It came after MPs held votes on four alternatives to try and resolve the Westminster deadlock over Brexit.

The option for a Brexit leaving Britain aligned with a customs union was close, and defeated by just three votes with 276 votes to 273. A proposal for a second vote was defeated by 292 to 280 while an option for a so-called common market option was beaten by 282 votes to 261.

Already one conservative MP has resigned tonight in the wake of the votes.

There is also speculation tonight that British Prime Minister Theresa May will try and bring her own deal back to the House of Commons this week-after three failed attempts to pass it.

According to some reports, this could be tied to a confidence vote in the Conservative-led government, a move which may force her critics in the parliament to back the deal.

Meanwhile, a British request for a Brexit deadline extension as well as consequences of a chaotic no deal will be discussed between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow.

The Government has so far declined to say what checks or trade arrangements could fall into place if Britain leaves without a deal and there is no border.

However, Mr Macron is expected to discuss this with Mr Varadkar tomorrow, when the two meet in Paris.