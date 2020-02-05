News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

British Government ‘needs to deliver on financial promises’ to the North

British Government ‘needs to deliver on financial promises’ to the North
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 07:37 PM

The British Government needs to quickly deliver on its financial promises to back up renewed powersharing in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill said.

Paying pensions to people injured during the conflict, and compensating institutional abuse victims, will cost millions of pounds, and funding must be urgently identified, ministers told a Stormont committee meeting.

Sinn Féin’s deputy first minister said the success of the devolved institutions relied upon extra money from London.

There is a lot of expectation that we can deliver. If we are going to be successful we need the finances to back that up

Mrs O’Neill said: “We expect them also to deliver on the finances.

“The finance minister has been back and forth with the Treasury. We intend to push very hard in terms of getting to delivery.”

Powersharing was restored at Stormont last month following a three-year hiatus.

The Westminster Government is to give the Northern Ireland Executive an extra £1 billion to support the agreement.

A further £1 billion will be added to Stormont’s budget as a consequence of spending plans for the rest of the UK.

Further financial backing has not been ruled out as a consequence of the UK budget next month.

A series of pledges surrounding areas like health and education were contained in the deal supported by the British and Irish Governments, which heralded the return of powersharing.

Payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 were among recommendations following a public inquiry chaired by the late Anthony Hart (Paul Faith/PA)
Payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 were among recommendations following a public inquiry chaired by the late Anthony Hart (Paul Faith/PA)

Mrs O’Neill said: “There is a lot of expectation that we can deliver. If we are going to be successful we need the finances to back that up.”

She joined First Minister Arlene Foster in a first appearance before their Stormont scrutiny committee.

Mrs Foster told Stormont’s Executive Office Committee that the Historical Institutional Abuse redress scheme, and Troubles pensions for those badly injured during the conflict, could each cost between £25 million and £60 million.

She said the source of funding for them would have to be identified as a “matter of some urgency.”

The first compensation payments will be made this spring.

Payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 were among recommendations following a public inquiry chaired by the late Anthony Hart.

Legislation was passed at Westminster last November to allow victims to receive redress.

Mrs Foster said much work needed to be done by her office, including reorientating Northern Ireland’s Brussels office to its new role representing a country outside the EU.


Arlene FosterMichelle O'NeillStormont

More in this Section

Taoiseach tells leaders' debate he 'would consider' Govt arrangement with Fianna Fáil as 'last resort'Taoiseach tells leaders' debate he 'would consider' Govt arrangement with Fianna Fáil as 'last resort'

Minister agrees to days out for serial killerMinister agrees to days out for serial killer

Expert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in IrelandExpert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in Ireland

Victims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderersVictims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderers


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

This therapeutic technique is gaining popularity, as evidence of its fast-acting benefits grows. Abi Jackson finds out more.What is Emotional Freedom Technique? How ‘tapping’ can help with everything from anxiety to PTSD

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »