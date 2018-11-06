Bride who pledged to make happy memories with kids following cancer diagnosis passes away

By Louise Walsh

A stunning newly-wed bride who ensured she made happy memories with her children after a terminal cancer diagnosis just five months ago, has passed away.

Tributes have been pouring in for "ever-smiling" Kim Allen (aged 34) from Kells, Co. Meath, who lost her short battle with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer last Tuesday evening.

A GoFundMe page, set up by her sister Wendy Coyle last May, was swamped by donations from hundreds of well-wishers from all over the world wanting to help the mum-of-two make lasting memories with her children.

Despite her illness, Kim managed to bring her son Dean (aged 17) and daughter Lauren (aged 11) to fun-filled places, including EuroDisney, Amsterdam and on a helicopter ride, just three weeks ago.

She even got to marry the love of her life Martin Allen, who took Kim's surname in her honour in a moving ceremony in June.

Her sister Wendy, whose own children Taylor and Brandon were extremely close to Kim, said the family feel very privileged to have been able to care for Kim alongside her husband and the palliative care team.

She said: "We are heartbroken and devastated but we're also so proud and so privileged to have been part of her life. She was always positive and surrounded by positive people and even in illness, she was an inspiration.

"She planned ahead and brought forward her daughter's 12th birthday - which is next week - in case she wasn't around. She organised a bouncy castle and unicorn cake as a surprise when she brought friends home from school."

"What was left of any money donated, she used to buy her son a car for his 18th birthday. She was always, always thinking of others and always made people feel special, no matter how long she met them for.

"She was cremated with her wish for her ashes to be buried under a tree in the homes of her children when they settle down in life in future years," Wendy added.